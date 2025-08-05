Before every college football season, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman releases his annual “College football Freaks List.” He released the 2025 edition on Monday, and three Auburn football players made the cut. The Tigers are getting ready for a massive season with a lot of pressure on the program and head coach Hugh Freeze, and it's clear that they have a lot of talent. Will it be enough to finally translate to a successful season?

The Auburn football team has a lot of good players, and these three that Bruce Feldman named are among the best in the entire country. Let's meet the three Tigers that made this year's Freaks List.

DL Keldric Faulk

The first Auburn player featured on the list is Keldric Faulk, coming in at #9. He has already put together some impressive seasons with the Auburn football team, and Bruce Feldman expects big things from him this year.

“In two seasons with the Tigers, he has a combined 80 tackles, 14.5 TFLs and eight sacks,” Feldman said. “He doesn’t turn 20 until a few weeks into this season. Last year, when he had 11 TFLs and seven sacks, he was at his best in the Iron Bowl, when he had six tackles, two TFLs, forced a fumble and a fumble recovery. The 6-6, 285-pound junior squatted 700 pounds this offseason and bench pressed 415.”

If Auburn is going to compete in the SEC this year, then it will need to have a good defense. It all starts with Keldric Faulk.

WR Cameron Coleman

Cameron Coleman had a big first season with Auburn last year as he racked up nearly 600 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. It was an impressive season, especially given the fact that he was a true freshman. Feldman has him at No. 52 on the Freaks List, and he expects an even bigger season in 2025.

“The former five-star recruit was overshadowed by Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams last year, but Coleman had a terrific true freshman season in his own right, catching 37 passes for 598 yards and eight TDs,” he wrote. “In Auburn’s last three games, he had 22 catches for 306 yards and six touchdowns. The 6-3, 201-pounder has been clocked at over 23 mph on the GPS in games and in practice. This offseason, he squatted 540 pounds and power cleaned 305.”

Eric Singleton Jr.

The Auburn football team has a chance to have one of the best WR duos in the entire country next season as Eric Singleton Jr. is poised for a big season as well. The Georgia Tech transfer has had an outstanding career so far as he has finished each of his two seasons with over 700 receiving yards. He was one of the hottest names on the transfer portal market this offseason, and Auburn got him. He came in at No. 73 on Feldman's list.

“This was a big get for the Tigers,” Feldman said. “While at Georgia Tech, Singleton was a 2023 freshman All-American at Georgia Tech (56 passes for 754 yards and three TDs, plus 131 rushing yards and a TD). A decorated high school sprinter, Singleton ran track at Tech too, clocking a 10.32 100 meters in one race he won. (His personal best in the 100 is 10.20.) Pound for pound, the former 5-10, 180-pound Georgia state champion in the 100, 200 and 400 meters is very strong. He squatted 550 pounds and clocked over 23 mph on the GPS.”

It's clear that the Auburn football team has some very talented players, but these three guys won't be enough to lead the Tigers to success. It will take a total team effort, and this needs to be the year for Hugh Freeze to show the Auburn faithful that he is the right man for the job.