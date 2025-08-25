With the WNBA regular season racing toward its final stretch, the league’s landscape has come into sharper focus. The standings have started to expose the separation between true title contenders, hopeful dark horses, and teams already pivoting their attention toward the 2026 draft. In a season marked by a historic winning pace by the Minnesota Lynx, a ferocious midseason surge from the Las Vegas Aces, and the emergence of a surprise new face in the Golden State Valkyries, the 2025 WNBA season has delivered on both drama and entertainment.

This week’s rankings not only consider the current win-loss records and statistical dominance but also momentum, roster health, coaching adaptability, and playoff likelihood. With teams like the Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm riding waves of instability while trying to hang on to their postseason berths and seasoned squads like the New York Liberty managing injuries, losing skids, and expectations, each team’s current status results from a complex mix of talent, timing, and trajectory.

Let's dive into all the performances from the latest week of games, with all the shifts, injury updates, championship favorites, and struggling franchises taken into account, and look at how they'll affect the end of the 2025 campaign.

1. Minnesota Lynx (30-7, =)

The Lynx stand head and shoulders above the rest. They've stayed dominant throughout the season despite their recent — and rare — back-to-back losses. Their exceptional balance between offense and defense, stellar home record, and continued elite play, especially from Napheesa Collier since her return, cement their run atop the league. They lead the pack not just in wins but in all-around execution and playoff positioning.

2. Las Vegas Aces (24-14, +1)

The Aces have propelled themselves into true title contention with a scorching 10‑game winning streak, their longest in years, catapulting them into second place in the power rankings. A’ja Wilson is clearly performing at MVP-caliber levels, and players like midseason addition NaLyssa Smith have begun living up to their potential, bolstering her rebounding and overall efficiency. Their postseason berth is all but secured, their late surge has put the concerns to rest, and this run has made the Aces the hottest squad in the league.

3. Atlanta Dream (24-13, -1)

The Dream have quietly put together one of their best seasons in franchise history, which has earned them the top spot in the Eastern Conference. With a resilient defense, multi-player offensive balance, and the return of Rhyne Howard fueling their fire alongside Allisha Gray's MVP-level consistency, the Dream stand as formidable and legitimate contenders. Coach Karl Smesko’s system demands respect, and Atlanta remains firmly in the mix for top playoff seeding and beyond.

4. Phoenix Mercury (22-14, +1)

The Mercury remain a dangerous force, with the league’s second-best road record and constant MVP‑worthy performances from Alyssa Thomas, including consecutive triple-doubles. Their record sits slightly behind the top three, but the Mercury's balancing offense, increasingly disciplined defense, and veteran experience make them serious threats in the postseason.

5. New York Liberty (22-15, -1)

Despite a flurry of injuries, most notably Breanna Stewart and, more recently, Sabrina Ionescu, the Liberty remain competitive in the W. Their core of experienced stars, bolstered by Emma Meesseman’s recent contributions, keeps them in playoff contention and in the championship conversation. But their health and on-court consistency will determine how high they can climb among elite teams.

6. Seattle Storm (20-18, +3)

The Storm are navigating a tough August but gaining momentum, with the acquisition of All-Star Brittney Sykes finally paying off. The rise of rookie Dominique Malonga has also made a notable difference for the Storm's bounce-back attempts. Their hallmark passing, disciplined defense, and veteran leadership provide upside, so if they can reel in consistency, the Storm may punch above their current eighth-place seeding.

7. Golden State Valkyries (19-18, -1)

As an expansion team, the Valkyries have exceeded expectations, as emerging stars like Veronica Burton guide them into a playoff position. They had a rough week of back-to-back losses to the Mercury, which they managed to cap off the week with a win over the Dallas Wings, but free-throw accuracy, improved defense, and cohesive play forecast the Valkyries as a team to watch in the postseason’s early rounds.

8. Los Angeles Sparks (17-18, =)

The Sparks have regained traction since Cameron Brink’s return, becoming one of the league’s most efficient shooting teams. Defensively anchored and peaking at the right time, they could contend for a late playoff berth but need to keep rolling to make it count.

9. Indiana Fever (18-18, -2)

The Fever have shown grit, especially in comeback wins without key players like Caitlin Clark, Sydney Colson, and Sophie Cunningham. Kelsey Mitchell’s scoring prowess and depth efforts have kept them in the playoff hunt, and the Fever's trajectory is upward if their health lines up. They ran into an unfortunate week that saw the Fever face off against the Lynx twice, but upcoming contests against the Storm, Sparks, and Valkyries should help this Indiana team refind its confidence.

10. Washington Mystics (16-22, =)

The Mystics remain on the fringe but have shown flashes of the team they could be, thanks to contributions from star rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. While their record isn’t stellar and they've clearly given up on a playoff path this year, dropping each of their four games this past week, including two to the Connecticut Sun. Despite this, the Mystics remain at the same spot in the power rankings as the last few weeks. If they string together timely wins, they could stay competitive and play spoiler against a major contender.

11. Connecticut Sun (9-27, +2)

The Sun have mostly experienced losses and blown leads this campaign, which sums up their season overall. Recent wins don't get them far but do act as a bright spot and a morale booster. Their inconsistent offense and porous defense leave little reason for optimism beyond a high pick in the draft, but the Sun have definitely earned a power rankings bump for their improved play in the past week.

12. Chicago Sky (9-27, =)

The Sky have endured a rocky season, hampered further by Angel Reese’s absence. Despite her recent return and impressive stats, the team has limited momentum and a tough remaining schedule. The Sky stayed competitive versus a struggling Liberty squad, but their campaign is otherwise headed toward another disappointing close — far from playoff contention.

13. Dallas Wings (9-29, -2)

The Wings have struggled all season, with only occasional bright spots, like rookie Paige Bueckers' record-setting ways. Consistent success still eludes them, and there's not nearly enough time left in the campaign to turn it around. The season has been tough to get through, and the Wings are once again locked out of postseason relevance.

As we head into the final leg of the regular season, every possession, every rotation decision, and every health update carries postseason implications. The Lynx continue to shine as the league’s gold standard in the 2025 WNBA season, maintaining elite two-way efficiency and consistency. Right behind them, the Aces are surging at the right time, powered by the relentless brilliance of reigning WNBA MVP Wilson and savvy roster reinforcements that have refound their chemistry. Meanwhile, the Dream and Mercury are rounding into form as complete teams poised to challenge for a deep playoff run.

Conversely, franchises like the Sun and Sky find themselves in transitional seasons, full of questions about long-term roster makeup, coaching stability, and lottery odds. Meanwhile, the inaugural campaign for the Valkyries has already exceeded expectations, offering a blueprint for future expansion success across the W, and the Fever continue to position themselves as the league’s next true underdog due to their health woes.

There are just a few weeks remaining before the postseason begins, meaning the margins between triumph and disappointment will tighten. Whether it’s the reemergence of Stewart after her injury-related absence, the return timeline for Clark, or the continued evolution of young stars like Bueckers, Malonga, and Brink, these final games will decide not only playoff seeds but legacies in the making.

One thing is certain: The WNBA’s competitive balance is as rich and compelling as it has ever been. With rivalries intensifying, underdogs rising, and dynasties reforming, the sprint toward the 2025 WNBA championship is well underway, and no outcome is guaranteed.