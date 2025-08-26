The Los Angeles Dodgers earned a convincing 7-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night at Chavez Ravine, led by a two-way performance from Mookie Betts that stood out during an otherwise uneven August, pushing the club a game over .500 for the month.

Betts provided a spark both in the field and at the plate, making a standout defensive play and adding a home run in the seventh inning. His efforts helped Los Angeles maintain a slim 0.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the tight NL West standings.

The highlights peaked in the seventh inning when Betts made a backhanded diving stop at shortstop, quickly popped up, and fired a laser to first base to complete a stunning out. Blake Harris of Thinking Blue posted the play on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the moment with a simple reaction.

Minutes later, the veteran delivered again at the plate. He turned on a 2-1 pitch from reliever Sam Moll and launched his 14th home run of the season — a solo shot pulled into the left field seats. Dodger Analytics posted a full breakdown of the blast along with video of the swing.

The blast from Betts pushed the lead to 6-0. On the season, he’s now batting .250 with 14 home runs, 58 RBIs, 79 runs scored, and 22 stolen bases through 121 games. While his power numbers and average were down during the early months of the season, the veteran has shown improved form since the All-Star break. Over his last 10 games, Betts is hitting .316 with 12 hits, 2 home runs, 3 RBIs, and 7 runs scored. His exit velocity remains below his career peak, but this recent stretch points to a possible return to form as the postseason race heats up.

Dodgers right-hander starter Emmet Sheehan pitched seven strong innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out 10. He threw 66 of his 96 pitches for strikes. The bullpen closed it out with two clean frames, and the Dodgers shut out the Reds to open the three-game series at Dodger Stadium.