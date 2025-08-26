Drew Allar continues to improve with each passing year, drawing the attention of Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin.

Allar is entering his fourth season with the program, having been the full-time starter for the last two years. He has helped the Nittany Lions transform into national contenders, showing significant jumps with the skillset he possesses as a quarterback.

Franklin reflected on the young quarterback's development during a press conference on Monday, per reporter Lyle Alenstein. He noted the many changes Allar undertook, which will put opponents on their heels when the 2025 season gets underway.

“His body has changed. He’s more athletic, he’s faster, he’s more explosive. He’s done that every single year since he’s gotten here. Same thing from a leadership standpoint. He’s gotten a stronger voice and more comfortable doing that,” Franklin said.

What lies ahead for James Franklin, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin reacts against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's significant praise for James Franklin to heap on Drew Allar, recognizing his talent as the Penn State Nittany Lions' star quarterback.

Allar had a season to remember in 2024. He started in all 16 games, completing 262 passes for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was also active on the ground, making 96 rushes for 302 yards and six scores.

His efforts helped Penn State finish with a 13-3 record, including an impressive 8-1 display in Big Ten Play. It marked the team's best year in program history, reaching the semifinals of the College Football Playoff before losing 27-24 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Orange Bowl.

The Nittany Lions will begin their championship pursuit this season, being the second-ranked team on the AP Top 25. They start the year at home, hosting the Nevada Wolf Pack on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

