With the uncertainties surrounding the Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics due to the Achilles injuries of Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum, the race for the Eastern Conference crown has become wide open. Any of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks, or the Milwaukee Bucks could take over.

But history would show that wilder things have happened in the NBA. The Cavaliers, the Knicks, and the Bucks could also struggle, allowing other teams to swoop in.

In fact, ESPN insiders picked the Bucks as the squad that will “take a tumble” in the upcoming season. The Bucks topped the poll with 41 points, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers with 32 points. The Celtics and the Phoenix Suns are tied at third place, while the Philadelphia 76ers and the Pacers rounded out the list.

“The Bucks top this list because of the mounting uncertainty surrounding the franchise at the perceived end of its contention window. Giannis Antetokounmpo is still one of the best players in the world. Still, the talent gap between him and the rest of the roster is striking, even after Milwaukee made an unprecedented move to sign Myles Turner in free agency,” wrote ESPN's Jamal Collier.

To make room for Turner, who's coming off a finals run with the Pacers, Milwaukee had to unceremoniously waive Damian Lillard and stretch the $110 million remaining on his contract.

This left Antetokounmpo with the burden to carry the team. Collier said this could be seen as “an act of desperation by the Bucks to cling to the last of Antetokounmpo's prime.” He noted that it could easily backfire if Milwaukee has another slow start like last season.

“The Bucks' plan for success this season will be to lean heavily on Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP has shouldered massive tasks before, but getting this roster into contention without a clear second star will require, perhaps, his most herculean effort,” added Collier.

Apart from acquiring Turner, the Bucks didn't make splashy moves in the offseason, adding only role players Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, and Amir Coffey.

Milwaukee finished with a 48-34 record last season and got booted out by the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.