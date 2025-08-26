Carlos Alcaraz scored an easy win in his opening match at the US Open after disposing of Reilly Opelka in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

Alcaraz is on a quest to reclaim the title he won three years ago, and if his dominant showing against Opelka is any indication, the rest of the field is in deep trouble.

But aside from his elite talent, the 22-year-old Alcaraz also made headlines at Flushing Meadows with his new buzz cut. Fellow player Frances Tiafoe and golf star Rory McIlroy had opposite reactions to Alcaraz's bold look.

Tennis legend John McEnroe channeled his inner Charles Barkley and gave his unfiltered opinion during the broadcast of Alcaraz's battle with Opelka.

“First of all, his haircut. Did he get the buzz cut from his hairstylist in Spain? He brought him in at Wimbledon. I’m wondering because you can get that for 20 bucks in the city,” said the 66-year-old McEnroe, who serves as an analyst, as quoted by The Tennis Letter.

John McEnroe on Carlos Alcaraz’ haircut ahead of his U.S. Open match against Reilly Opelka: “First of all his haircut.. did he get the buzz cut from his hair stylist in Spain? He brought him in at Wimbledon. I’m wondering because you can get that for 20 bucks in the city” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/z38n2SCg8q — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 26, 2025

It's always GUA-RAN-TEED that the outspoken McEnroe will dryly share his inner thoughts. It's also worth noting that he's a four-time US Open champion.

Alcaraz, the world No. 2, explained that he had to shave his head after not being pleased with his previous haircut. He added that he wanted a “fresh start.”

It could be a symbolic foreshadowing if he ends up winning the title for his sixth Grand Slam trophy.

Alcaraz, however, has acknowledged that reaching the mountaintop won't be easy, especially with world No. 1 Jannik Sinner looking to defend the throne.

“There are a lot of players who are at a very good level. Obviously, Jannik has proven his superiority. I’ve been beaten a lot and I’ve perhaps had more difficult matches than him. But ultimately, the results show that we’ve both been up there. In the end, the one who deserves it will get it. The one who works hard to get there will do it,” said Alcaraz in an interview with the ATP Tour.

Alcaraz ruled the US Open in 2022 for his first major crown. He beat Casper Ruud in four sets.