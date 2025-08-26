On Monday, the Chicago Sky paid tribute to one of the greatest players in WNBA history with the jersey retirement ceremony for Candace Parker. Earlier this season, Parker had her jersey retired by the Los Angeles Sparks, the team she began her career with, and this marked an honor for her hometown team where she helped bring a championship to in 2021.

During Candace Parker’s jersey retirement ceremony, the WNBA legend gave a powerful message in front of the assembled Sky home crowd.

“To my family, to my coaches, to my trainers, doctors, teachers, mentors, opponents, teammates, the entire Sky organization. All the supporters through the years are going up in the rafters. All of the love that this city brings is going up into the rafters,” Parker said. “To my wife and my kids, my reason, my happy, my present, my heart, to bring you back home and see the city through your eyes, it’s just unbelievable.”

“When you tally up the championships, the banners, the state championships, the NCAA championships, and now the jersey in the rafters, it’s because of the bar this city set,” Parker continued. “It’s because of the expectations, the bright lights, the lessons learned. Most importantly, it’s because of the people. My heart will always belong to the state of Illinois, the city of Naperville and the city of Chicago. It’s not just where I’m from, but the core of who I am. That’s what home is.”

Prior to staring in the WNBA, Parker was a star at nearby Naperville Central High School, winning back-to-back state titles in 2003 and 2004, and accumulating multiple accolades by her senior year.

Parker returned home to the Sky ahead of the 2021 WNBA season when she signed as a free agent following 13 seasons with the Sparks. She ended up only playing two seasons with the Sky, but she was named an All-Star both of those years, and delivered a championship to the city.