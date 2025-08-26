There might be some trouble between Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner.

Shortly after the couple seemingly confirmed their relationship, the two have been sparking breakup rumors. In photos circulating on social media, the “Princess Diana” rapper was seen leaving a restaurant with another possible love interest.

Ice was seen leaving Cecconi’s, a West Hollywood Italian restaurant, with French basketball player Diamant Blazi. There were several photos of the new rumored pair, which showed the rapper smiling and touching hands with the baller. He was also seen in photos holding the door open for Ice as she got into a large black SUV, per The New York Post.

Ice Spice (25) spotted in L.A. with Overtime Elite basketball player, Diamant Blazi (20) pic.twitter.com/iuifQIj5PY — Next Paradigm Shift (@NXTPDSIO) August 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ice has not confirmed a relationship with Blazi nor a breakup with Gardner.

Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner relationship



The photos circulating of Ice with Blazi follow the rapper's reaction to Gardner's record-setting $120.4 million contract extension last month.

According to SNY's Connor Hughes, Gardner said, “She just said congrats,” adding that it was, “just normal stuff. It wasn't really too much.”

A lot of people were happy when @iamSauceGardner got his new contract. Including @icespicee_ pic.twitter.com/xtPfvehWrF — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) July 22, 2025

Back in June, TMZ caught up with the Jets cornerback and shared that he met the rapper when he was a guest on LeBron James' The Shop: Uninterrupted. The Lakers star co-hosts the show with Maverick Carter. The episode that aired in April 2024 had Sauce, Ice Spice, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, and Travis Scott as its special guests.

The couple confirmed romance rumors when the rapper posted a photo dump back in April which included a mirror pic of herself in a matching baby pink sweatsuit standing in front of Gardner.

Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner in new photo. pic.twitter.com/fxYO5RXXPl — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 29, 2025

Prior to their hard launch, fans noticed that the two were hanging out when Gardner shared a photo of them standing by a Rolls Royce in New York. Ice Spice commented on the post, writing, “1” in reference to his jersey number.

However, Gardner's post as well as Ice's posts have since been deleted at the time of this writing.

What are Sauce Gardner and Ice Spice gearing up for now?

Gardner is heading into his third season with the Jets and has a lot to prove following his contract extension.

“I'm Sauce,” Gardner said defending his extension on reporting day for Jets veterans. “I mean that in the most humble way. Like no matter what I do, they're going to make a huge deal out of it. I can miss a tackle. There's a lot of people that miss tackles, but I just understand that I'm me. So people are just going to like blow things out of proportion.”

As for Ice, she's been quiet for most of the year except for her feature on Katseye's “Gnarly” remix. She has been teasing a new song and all of her photos except for two have been archived on Instagram which signals possible new music on the way.