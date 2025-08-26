The Winnipeg Jets lost in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They had the NHL MVP — Connor Hellebuyck — manning the crease. Stars such as Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor provided needed offensive punch. And their defense was led by the likes of Josh Morrissey and Dylan Samberg. This team legitimately had a chance to win it all.

Unfortunately, the Jets lost to the Dallas Stars in six games. The offseason was not kind to Winnipeg, either. Ehlers joined the Carolina Hurricanes this summer in NHL Free Agency. The Jets added Gustav Nyquist to the roster. But they were unable to find a player who could replace Ehlers' impact at even strength.

Overall, the Jets have the pieces to remain competitive. Hellebuyck is the best goaltender in the league, and it's not close. Connor is a star level player, and he has teammates who can support him. Samberg is one of the most underrated blueliners in the league. And Morrissey could become a Norris Trophy candidate in short order.

However, it's hard to shake the feeling that it could come crashing down for Winnipeg this season. It's an outcome many don't want to see. But if it does, they have the ability to retool their roster. Let's take a look at two way-too-early trade candidates for the Jets with the 2025-26 season rapidly approaching.

Kyle Connor could shake up trade market

As mentioned, Kyle Connor is a star for the Winnipeg Jets. He led all Winnipeg skaters this season with 41 goals and 97 points. This is his second 90+ point season, with the other coming in 2021-22. Connor also achieved his fourth straight 30+ goal season, and his seventh such season over the last eight campaigns.

Connor is an elite, top-level talent. It's hard enough for the Jets to lose Ehlers this summer. Losing him and Connor in back-to-back offseasons would be an absolute gut punch. And yet, it's entirely possible both skaters aren't wearing Winnipeg sweaters this time next season.

The Jets star is a free agent at the end of this season. If Winnipeg falls behind, they almost have to entertain trade offers. Connor would likely be the most in-demand player on the market. The only way that doesn't pan out is if the Edmonton Oilers stunningly test the market for Connor McDavid, which has a near-zero percent chance of happening.

Winnipeg could certainly still re-sign Connor to a new deal. However, as the days pass without a contract, the possiblility they explore the trade market continues to grow.

Jets' Nino Niederreiter is a reliable veteran

The Jets have sought to solve their need for a second-line center over the last couple seasons. As they've conducted this search, Nino Niederreiter has filled in on the second line. He is a natural winger, but Niederreiter has made the switch to center work for him.

The veteran forward has played well for the Jets since joining via trade in 2023. In the last two years, he has scored 35 goals and 71 points in 159 games. These aren't superstar numbers by any means. However, he brings important secondary offense while playing at a level that allows him to occupy a second-line role if need be.

Niederreiter is reliable all around the ice, and he's signed for another season after 2025-26. If the Jets fall behind, teams could call on the veteran winger. And it would make sense for the Jets to see what other teams would be willing to offer.