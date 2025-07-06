The 2025 MLB season is over halfway through, so your fantasy baseball season is coming down the stretch. While there have been some excellent offensive seasons so far, there are players you need to replace. And pitching always gets tough in the summer when the ball is flying out of the park. With the Fourth of July behind us, your fantasy baseball waiver wire should be the priority this week.

Each of these players is claimed in fewer than half of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues. While your league mates are finishing off macaroni salad leftovers and grilling their final hot dogs, put in some claims to get ahead in the playoff race. A great pitching performance or a hot bat at the right time can change everything.

Which batters and pitchers should you claim on your fantasy baseball waiver wire this week?

Top fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 14

Jurickson Profar, Atlanta OF (Rostered: 36.4%)

You could not have been blamed for drafting Jurickson Profar in fantasy baseball this year. He had a career year with the San Diego Padres in 2024 and signed a three-year deal with the Atlanta Braves. But just four games into the season, Profar was suspended for 80 games for performance-enhancing drugs. Now, he is back and needs to get hot to get the Braves to the playoffs.

Profar had a career 4.8 bWAR and .706 OPS before the 2024 season. Then, he made his first All-Star Game, racked up a 3.6 bWAR, and a .839 OPS all in 2024. If that was more than a flash in the pan, and he is to be believed about the lack of PEDs in that season, he is the addition that can get your fantasy baseball team to the playoffs. It's a low-risk, high-reward at this point in the season.

Ernie Clement, Toronto UTIL (Rostered: 30.6%)

There are only so many players who fill multiple holes in fantasy baseball. One is Ernie Clement, who ESPN has listed at all four infield positions. Clement has a .298 batting average and 24 RBIs this season, helping you in two categories. He won't be a starter on your team, but injuries are going to happen, and Clement can help you power through them.

The Blue Jays are hot, coming off a sweep of the Yankees to slide into first place in the American League East. Clement is going to get playing time down the stretch as Toronto pushes for a playoff spot. Keeping him around as a serviceable fantasy bench option for the summer is a strong move.

Brady Singer, Cincinnati SP (Rostered: 30.8%)

The Reds face the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies this week, and Brady Singer is going to get two starts. That alone should make Singer a sought-after option in fantasy baseball. Combine that with his solid season so far, and your team can benefit from adding the starter for this week. Even with the Fish heating up, Singer threw six one-run innings against Miami earlier this season.

Singer was one of the biggest additions the Reds made this offseason, trading for him from the Kansas City Royals. He has helped solidify their rotation and made them legitimate playoff contenders in a stacked National League. That should carry over into the fantasy world, where strikeouts and wins are important. The Marlins and Rockies strike out and lose a lot.

Jackson Holliday, Baltimore 2b (Rostered: 41.2%)

Despite his status as the number one overall pick and top prospect in baseball. Jackson Holliday struggled to start his MLB career. He has turned it around in recent weeks and should be on your fantasy baseball team moving forward. He is hitting only .251 but has ten homers and nine steals to help in those categories. The Orioles may be terrible, but that doesn't mean you should ignore Holliday.

There is also a lot to be said about the state of the second base position with Holliday. He is tied for fourth among qualified second basemen in homers and is sixth in OPS. Considering your league probably has more teams than that, Holliday should not be on the waiver wire.

Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels OF (Rostered: 23.5%)

The Angels have been hot in recent weeks, and centerfielder Jo Adell has been a big reason why. It took him years to live up to the top prospect hype, but he has arrived in the last 34 games. Since May 26, he has 13 homers, 32 RBIs, a .323 batting average, and a 1.065 OPS. That is elite production in the outfield, and you should pick him up in fantasy baseball.

The Angels have a home stretch right before the All-Star Break, with the Rangers and Diamondbacks coming to Anaheim. While those teams have poor records, they do have some elite pitchers that could stump Adell. Pick him up, and if he powers through it, he can lead you to the fantasy baseball playoffs.