A man charged with stalking Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark appeared in an Indiana court on Tuesday where a judge urged him repeatedly to stop interrupting the proceedings.

Michael Lewis, who was arrested on Sunday on a felony stalking charge, reportedly interrupted the judge multiple times, saying “guilty as charged” throughout his hearing, according to ESPN.

“You have a right to remain silent, and I expect you to exercise that on me,” Judge Angela Davis told him, also imploring him to “stop talking.”

Lewis, 55, was held on $50,000 bail and ordered to stay away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Fever's home arena, and Hinkle Fieldhouse, where the team also plays. If convicted, Lewis faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Davis entered a not guilty plea on Lewis' behalf on Tuesday, saying she would not accept a guilty plea at an initial hearing. She also appointed a public defender for Lewis.

Lewis sent Clark numerous messages via his X account, with some containing “sexually violent” content, per ESPN. Prosecutors allege that the messages “actually caused Caitlin Clark to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, or threatened” and they were sent “with the intent to place Caitlin Clark in reasonable fear of sexual battery.”

In one message, Lewis said he was driving by Gainbridge Fieldhouse three times a day and that he had “one foot on a banana peel and the other on a stalking charge.”

Lewis told police that he did not mean Clark any harm.

“It’s an imagination, fantasy type thing and it’s a joke, and it’s nothing to do with threatening,” he told police, according to court documents obtained by the Associated Press.

Lewis will return to Marion County Superior Court on March 31 for a pretrial hearing.

Fever star Caitlin Clark is the latest women's basketball player to face an alleged stalker

Clark's ordeal comes just a month after an Oregon man pleaded guilty to stalking UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers.

Robert Cole Parmalee was sentenced to a one-year suspended sentence and three years' probation after being charged with breach of peace, electronic stalking and harassment. A judge also barred him from the state of Connecticut for the duration of his probation.

Similar to Lewis, Parmalee sent Bueckers numerous messages via social media and even traveled to Connecticut in an alleged effort to meet the UConn fifth-year senior.

Additionally, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese alleged on her Unapologetically Angel podcast in September that some of Clark's fans “have come to my address, followed me home,” among other accusations.