Paige Bueckers and the UConn women's basketball scored another lopsided win on Tuesday night. Up against the Iowa State Cyclones in a Hall of Fame Women's Showcase game at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, Bueckers and the Huskies dominated the contest from beginning to end on their way to a 101-68 victory.

The Huskies were powered by the three-headed monster of Bueckers, Ashlynn Shade and Sarah Strong. Strong led UConn women's basketball with a career-high 20 points on an efficient 10-for-18 shooting from the floor and 5-for-9 shooting from deep.

Shade also posted a career-high with 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting with a spectacular 7-for-10 line from behind the arc. Lastly, Bueckers went off for 27 points while sinking 10 of her 15 field goal attempts and five of seven takes from the 3-point region. Paige Bueckers has now scored at least 24 points in each of her last three games, including in the 79-68 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Dec. 12.

The scoring outburst and efficiency were enough for the Huskies' triumvirate to pull off a feat seen just one other time in the NCAA, WNBA and NBA, according to OptaSTATS.

Tonight Paige Bueckers, Ashlynn Shade & Sarah Strong each had:

25+ PTS

5+ 3PM

50+ FG%

50+ 3P%

“The only other trio in the NBA, WNBA or Division I (men or women) to do that in a regulation game this century was Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant & Klay Thompson (1/25/2018 & 1/15/2019).”

Paige Bueckers, UConn overpower Iowa State

The Huskies broke away from Iowa State early, as they outscored the Cyclones in the first quarter by 26 points. Shade was the sparkplug for UConn in the opening period where she scored 20 points while making all seven field-goal tries — six coming from 3-pointers.

Iowa State recovered a bit in the second quarter by scoring 25 points to the Huskies' 18 in that period, but UConn was able to shrug that off with a strong performance the rest of the way. Bueckers and the Huskies shot 56.9 percent. The incredible outside shooting of UConn was simply too much for the Cyclones, who allowed the Huskies to drain 20 3-pointers on 34 attempts.

With the win over Iowa State, the Huskies improved to 10-1 overall in the 2024-25 college basketball season. They are also 1-0 in conference play.

The No. 4 UConn women's basketball will have a tough assignment ahead, with the No. 7 USC Trojans coming over to XL Center in Hartenstein, Connecticut on Saturday.