After UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers had a stalker, she received some justice about the perpetrator. An ESPN article reported the details of the stalker and the ramifications he's facing.

“Robert Cole Parmalee of Grants Pass, Oregon, received a one-year suspended sentence and three years' probation. According to the plea agreement, Parmalee must abide by the protective order that has been in effect since Sept. 16 and will remain in place until Jan. 4, 2064, and comply with treatment recommendations for his mental health.

“In addition, Parmalee is barred from arenas, hotels, and practice facilities where the UConn women's basketball team is present. The State's Attorney also added that the WNBA has barred him from all arenas and practice facilities.” Both Bueckers and head coach Geno Auriemma didn't comment on the matter.

Bueckers is one of the most popular names in all of basketball. The probable No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft has had her fair share of success. After winning the 2021 Naismith Trophy, she endured an ACL tear and missed the entire 2022-23 season with the injury. She came back the following season, but this season, Bueckers is showing why she's as dominant as she is.

Paige Bueckers and UConn women's basketball can put the stalker behind them

Justice has been served, which means Bueckers and UConn women's basketball can get back to what they want to do. Play meaningful basketball. With Auriemma being the all-time winningest coach, he'll want to add another NCAA championship to his resume. He has the talent to do so. With Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Sarah Strong, they have a mix of veteran leadership, youth, and productivity.

Still, this incident highlights a scary reality for women's basketball. Stalkers are no joke and are unpredictable, as highlighted by Bueckers stalker. Hopefully, this is a one-and-done situation that doesn't happen to any other players and their respective programs.