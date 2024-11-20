Caitlin Clark had a phenomenal rookie year with the Indiana Fever in 2024. However, the Fever came up short in the playoffs, losing to the Connecticut Sun in two games. It is safe to say Clark is working hard during the 2024 WNBA offseason to take her game to another level, but she will not be participating in the Unrivaled Basketball League.

Clark will not play in the new 3-on-3 league in its inaugural season, Michael Voepel of ESPN reports. Unrivaled announced the players on its six teams, but there are two wild card spots open to fill the 36-player availability, Voepel added. Clark will not be claiming one of those spots. The league will start play on Jan. 17 in Miami.

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier are the co-founders of the league and will headline the playing talent. Other stars suiting up for the offseason campaign include Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale, and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas.

Caitlin Clark has been spotted playing golf during the offseason, but of course, she is staying in the gym and improving any way she can. The star Fever guard made a scary “stronger” revelation in mid-November when discussing what she has been working on.

“Honestly besides the actual basketball skill part of it, I think getting stronger, that's what I'm focusing on,” Clark said. “I'm in the weight room a lot just building that strength. Obviously it was hard going right from the college season to the professional season. You don't get to spend a lot of time in the weight room, so that's what I've tried to focus on the most here.

“And then obviously a lot of things on the court, I'm always wanting to get better. That's kind of what drives me and I love it. I love getting to do it and I feel very fortunate that it's my job.”

It will be exciting to see what the Fever star can do in 2025 amid her growth efforts.