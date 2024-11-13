Caitlin Clark is participating in an LPGA pro-am event on Wednesday. The Indiana Fever star took some time to answer questions while speaking on The Golf Channel, and she revealed what she has been working on during the offseason for the Fever's upcoming 2025 campaign, via ClutchPoints.

“Honestly besides the actual basketball skill part of it, I think getting stronger, that's what I'm focusing on,” Clark said. “I'm in the weight room a lot just building that strength. Obviously it was hard going right from the college season to the professional season. You don't get to spend a lot of time in the weight room, so that's what I've tried to focus on the most here.

“And then obviously a lot of things on the court, I'm always wanting to get better. That's kind of what drives me and I love it. I love getting to do it and I feel very fortunate that it's my job.”

Caitlin Clark, Fever preparing for 2025 WNBA season

The Fever will have high expectations in 2025. Caitlin Clark and the team will have a new head coach as Stephanie White prepares to take over. Indiana reached the postseason in 2024 and they are looking to take the next step forward during the '25 campaign.

Clark enjoyed a historic rookie season. It seemed as if the Fever rookie was breaking records on a consistent basis. Overall, she averaged 19.2 points per game on 41.7 percent field goal and 34.4 percent three-point shooting. Clark also recorded per game averages of 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals.

Caitlin Clark received MVP consideration. She ended up finishing fourth in MVP voting, as Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson won the award. Clark did cruise to winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, though.

The thought of Clark coming back “stronger” in 2025 will catch opponents' attention. The added strength will prove to benefit the Fever guard throughout her second season in the WNBA. One has to imagine she will take a step forward overall as a player as well.

Clark may have a realistic opportunity to earn even more serious MVP consideration in 2025. At the moment, though, Clark is focused on competing in the LPGA pro-am event as well as improving for the 2025 WNBA season.