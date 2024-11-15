Teresa Weatherspoon was named the Chicago Sky's head coach in October of 2023 and had the opportunity to guide some of the WNBA's most promising talent, including former star rookie Angel Reese. However, after Chicago finished the 2024 season with a losing record and missed the postseason, the team parted ways with Weatherspoon. The legendary basketball figure and premier coach has now found a new opportunity with the Unrivaled Basketball League.

Weatherspoon is joining Unrivaled as one of the league's six inaugural head coaches, the league announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Unrivaled will feature 30 of the top women's basketball players, including co-founders Breanna Stewart and Napheesea Collier. Angel Reese will also be a part of the crew suiting up. Reese could get the opportunity to reunite with Teresa Weatherspoon, if Weatherspoon happens to coach the squad Reese will play on.

Reese had an emotional reaction to Weatherspoon's firing, claiming she was “heartbroken” and that Weatherspoon was one of the only people who believed in her. Weatherspoon spoke highly of Reese's work ethic throughout the entire season and was a reinforcement that helped propel the former rookie forward.

However, Reese is not the only one who benefitted from Weatherspoon's services on the Sky. During end-of-season exit interviews, nearly every Chicago player gave Weatherspoon props for how she handled the adversity of the season and motivated the players. Yet, at the end of the day, it seemed the Sky wanted to go another direction for their head coach.

Chicago later hired former Las Vegas Aces assistant coach Tyler Marsh as its new team leader.

Still, make no mistake, Unrivaled players are in for a treat with Weatherspoon. She brings WNBA playing and brief league coaching experience in addition to NBA developmental coaching and college coaching stints.

Unrivaled is set to kick off in January 2025, and the leagues' games will be played in Miami over an eight-week season.