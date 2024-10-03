WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo had high praise for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark after the latter was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year, calling Clark’s rookie season one of the best the league has ever seen. Lobo pointed out that Clark’s performance this year places her in elite company, particularly when it comes to her playmaking abilities.

“This season by Caitlin Clark is one of the best rookie seasons we have ever seen by a player in the WNBA,” Lobo said on NBA Today. “She has the fifth-highest assist average per game ever, and she’s only the second rookie to lead the league in assists.”

Clark’s ability to impact the game wasn’t limited to just assists, as she also finished fourth in MVP voting — something only two other rookies have done before her.

“Only two other rookies have ever finished in the top four in MVP voting,” Lobo said. “Candace Parker set the standard in 2008, Diana Taurasi finished third in MVP voting in 2004 and Caitlin Clark this year finished fourth.”

For Lobo, the broader significance of Clark’s rookie season goes beyond statistics. She emphasized Clark's unmatched ability to bring attention to the game.

“There has not been another singular force like Caitlin Clark in terms of driving TV ratings and ticket sales. There’s no comp for her in that regard,” she said.

Caitlin Clark named near-unanimous WNBA Rookie of the Year

Clark was named Rookie of the Year, receiving 66 of the 67 votes, with Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese picking up the lone remaining vote. When asked about Clark falling just short of a unanimous selection, Lobo downplayed the importance of missing that one vote.

“Any time you have 67 people voting on something, everyone’s not going to have the same opinion,” she said. “Angel Reese, of course, had a terrific season.”

Lobo also noted that Clark was part of an exceptional rookie class, which included not only Reese but also Rickea Jackson.

“This is a rookie class that in total had a great year, especially when you look at the top three: Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark and Rickea Jackson,” she said. “What they did throughout the course of their rookie campaign is up there with some of the best rookie classes we’ve seen in the history of the game.”

Clark’s individual accolades reflect her remarkable year. In addition to leading the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016, Clark broke multiple records, including the most points and assists by a rookie in WNBA history. She also became the first rookie in league history to record two triple-doubles and the first to win both Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month in the same month.

As Lobo emphasized, Clark’s season was not just about the numbers, but the excitement and attention she brought to the league.

“It’s pretty impressive for Caitlin to win Rookie of the Year in such dominant fashion,” Lobo said, “especially when it is one of the greatest rookie classes in the history of the league.”