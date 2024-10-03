Fans of the Indiana Fever can always brag about how they got in on the ground floor of the WNBA's meteoric rise in relevancy. The season unfortunately ended without a WNBA Playoffs win but the Fever can look forward to many more years of packed arenas thanks to the Caitlin Clark effect. Clark, who had little time off after leading Iowa on an NCAA Tournament run, published a touching message to sum up her WNBA rookie season.

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year wrote a thank you note to the supporters and ended with what the rest of the league should view as a warning.

“Year One,” the post began. “Thank you to the many people who have supported me as I’ve been able to live my childhood dream. I’m filled with gratitude as I reflect on this past year of my life. See you all in year two.”

The Instagram statement was accompanied by three pictures. Clark was sitting head down in an empty, dark gym wearing some of Kobe Bryant's Nikes. The second was an up-close black and white shot showing smiling Clark looking up into an arena full of fans. A final shot from 20 rows deep into the stands showed Clark walking toward the Fever's mid-court logo.

Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game to earn WNBA Rookie of the Year honors. Known as a sharpshooter, Clark set new all-time WNBA records for most assists in a single season (337) and single game (19). Surely Clark will be invited to Team USA's 2028 Olympics camp at that rate of production.

Fever's Caitlin Clark getting some hot and bothered

The league has had to take the good with the bad as Clark's Fever has been a lightning rod for media attention and fan engagement. Some have not handled that responsibility well. The WNBA has been forced to issue statements after some ugly outbursts from paying customers. One media member has drawn the ire of several leading figures in women's sports.

USA Today reporter Christine Brennan grilled Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington after a run-in with Clark when uncalled by the referees. Recently retired USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe had some constructive criticism, to be kind, on the A Touch More podcasts with partner Sue Bird.

“Hearing it, initially my visceral reaction was like, that’s not good, that doesn’t feel good,” Rapinoe stated. “…That feels like you’re putting DiJonai in an impossible situation.”