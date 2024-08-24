When the Caitlin Clark craze invaded the WNBA, there was a consistent theme attached to it so as to temper people's expectations– a rookie is not going to instantly dominate the league. And those warnings were accurate. The Indiana Fever guard struggled profusely from the field, as defenses focused their game plan on stopping the NCAA record-breaker. But as Clark adjusts and finds her rhythm, and does so at a historic pace, there is still seemingly a hint of that skepticism being expressed.

Four-time WNBA champion and three-time MVP Sheryl Swoopes has been scrutinized for comments she made about the No. 1 overall draft pick in the past and is coming under fire once again following something she said on a recent edition of her podcast, “Queens of the Court.” Actually, it is more about what she did not say.

When discussing the Fever's recent surge up the standings (currently in seventh with a record of 13-15 after winning four of last five games), Swoopes credited Lexi Hull, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston for the role they played in Indy's upset victory of the Seattle Storm on Sunday. She did not mention Clark, who scored 23 points on 9-of-19 shooting and was one assist shy of a double-double.

Stephen A. Smith lambasted Swoopes for the omission, calling her “insane” for what he considers to be a deliberate exclusion. The WNBA legend is responding to the criticism.

“You talk about whomever and whatever you want to on your podcast. Correct?” she posted on X, formerly twitter. “So why can't I? Also, did you listen to the ENTIRE episode? NOPE! I have a personal relationship with these players and they deserve recognition as well.”

Caitlin Clark is earning the spotlight

Taking things out of context is a common mistake that many are prone to making, but what reason would there be to not specifically highlight Caitlin Clark when talking about one of Indiana's best victories of the season? It is nice that Sheryl Swoopes wants to spread some love to the more unheralded players on the squad, including someone she spent time with at an event last weekend in Mitchell, but by leaving off the Fever's best player from her assessment, she is actually shifting the attention away from those athletes.

This now becomes Swoopes vs. Clark, even if neither individual cares to go to war. To Smith's point, the former risks giving credence to the claim that there are current and retired players who are jealous of the 22-year-old sensation. Swoopes can touch on whatever topic she prefers, just as she claims, but Clark is already the face of the league. It is only natural to focus Fever-based conversations around her.

With 17.8 points and a WNBA-best 8.3 assists per game (on track to break Alyssa Thomas' single-season record), she is already a top talent. Elevating a last-place team to a near .500 record and potential postseason berth is the type of feat that warrants considerable praise. The context argument is simply not going to fly this time.

And considering that Swoopes' podcast is billed as a WNBA podcast, one would assume that the league and its sponsors would want the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame member to mention the name of their most popular and marketable star as much as reasonably possible.