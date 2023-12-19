The addition of versatile star Caitlin Clark to the Indiana Fever could potential create a formidable duo with 2023 WNBA ROY Aliyah Boston.

Indiana Fever's forward Aliyah Boston, the WNBA Rookie of the Year, has been making waves in the league. Drafted first overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft by Indiana, Boston has lived up to expectations, averaging 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in her debut season. With the 2024 WNBA Draft approaching and the Fever holding the No. 1 pick, excitement is building around potential new additions to the team.

The Fever secured the top pick in the 2024 draft following the WNBA Draft Lottery on Dec. 10. The news sparked considerable excitement among Indiana basketball fans, particularly regarding the possibility of drafting Iowa women's basketball star guard, Caitlin Clark. When asked by WISH-TV News' Andrew Chernoff about the prospect of drafting Clark at the Indianapolis Colts game on Sunday, Boston said, “I think whoever we add is going to be amazing.

“I think it’s going to be a great addition to our team whoever we’re able to draft in that moment. So, I’m really excited,” Boston said.

Boston's admiration for Clark is evident. She praised Clark's versatility and court vision, acknowledging these qualities as crucial for any team. ”

Her vision on the court. I think that's super important. And I think she does a great job of that at Iowa,” Boston said. “I think it’s going to be exciting whatever she decides, whether that’s to come out (into the WNBA Draft) or that’s to stay in. Regardless, ultimately, it’s her decision. She has to do what’s best for her. But whoever we get in the number one pick, they’re going to enjoy the Fever.”

Clark's current performance at Iowa is nothing short of impressive. Leading the country in scoring, she averages 30.2 points per game. Additionally, she was named the Naismith Women's Basketball Player of the Year, an award Boston herself won the previous season.

The potential pairing of Boston and Clark in Indiana Fever is a tantalizing prospect for WNBA fans. Their combined talents could form a formidable force in the league. As the draft nears on April 15, anticipation grows not only among the Fever's team and fans but across the WNBA community, eager to see how the new draft picks will reshape the dynamics of the teams