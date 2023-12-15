Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston is hitting the anvil at the Colts game, capping off a good week for Indianapolis basketball.

In a week of highs for Indianapolis, the city is buzzing with excitement as Indiana Fever's Rookie of the Year, Aliyah Boston, is set to visit Lucas Oil Stadium for the Colts game, where she will hit the anvil. The Colts, eager to recover from their Week 14 setback against the Cincinnati Bengals, will host the Pittsburgh Steelers this Saturday.

Boston, who has captivated basketball fans with her stellar performance in the WNBA, will participate in a pre-game ceremony by striking the anvil, as reported by Meghan Hall of the USA Today's Colt Wire. It's a tradition that has featured notable personalities like Pat McAfee, Adam Vinatieri, Mike Woodson and Jarace Walker this season. Her presence at the game is expected to energize the crowd and add to the Colts' home game atmosphere.

This event comes in a particularly good week for Indianapolis, following the Indiana Fever securing the top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Boston's visit symbolizes the close connection between the city's sporting franchises and their shared commitment to excellence and fan engagement.

Fans are looking forward to seeing Boston in action, albeit in a different arena, as she joins the ranks of distinguished guests who have had the honor of hitting the anvil. Her visit is not just a nod to her remarkable achievements in the WNBA, but also a testament to the growing influence of women's sports in the broader sports landscape.

As the Colts gear up for their crucial game against the Steelers, Boston's presence is expected to be an added motivation, uniting the sporting community in Indianapolis in a show of strength and solidarity​​.