Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston has capped off her first professional season in the best way imaginable.

Boston was named the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year on Monday and became the fifth player ever to win it unanimously, joining A'Ja Wilson, Candace Parker, Tina Charles, and Elena Delle Donne, per ESPN.

The former South Carolina standout hit the ground running from day one, ultimately averaging 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. She also shot 57% from the field and 40% from three-point land. Boston received all 60 votes from the media.

By no surprise, Aliyah Boston was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team and profiles to be the franchise cornerstone in Indiana for years to come. She's only the second rookie in Fever history to capture the prestigious award, joining Tamika Catchings in 2002. A long time coming.

Boston spoke out on this latest achievement and explained where she saw the most growth from herself, per ESPN:

“I feel like over games, I was able to adjust, especially playing teams the second or third time around,” Boston said. “I'm very proud of myself because as a rookie coming into this league, it is very hard.”

The Fever were poor again in 2023 but they did see improvements with Boston leading the charge. Indiana reached double digit wins for the first time since 2019, finishing at 13-27.

Since Christie Sides' squad was so poor, there's a high chance they get the No. 1 overall pick once again in the 2024 WNBA Draft, which could net them another star to pair with Aliyah Boston.

Better days are ahead. Congrats to Boston.