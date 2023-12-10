The Indiana Fever bested 11 other teams and secured the top overall pick in the WNBA Draft for the second straight year.

For the second consecutive year, the Indiana Fever will select first overall in the WNBA Draft, per Indiana Pacers beat writer Scott Agness. The Fever beat 11 other teams for the distinction during the 2024 WNBA Draft Lottery on Sunday.

BREAKING: Indiana Fever land the No. 1 pick for the second year in a row pic.twitter.com/fu0CML4C2b — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) December 10, 2023

The Fever had the highest chance (44.2 percent) of getting the No. 1 overall pick heading by virtue of their combined 18-58 win-loss record the past two seasons. Sure enough, Indiana gets to select a franchise player for the second straight year.

This marks just the third time in WNBA history a team earned the No. 1 overall pick for the second year in a row. The Seattle Storm first pulled it off in 2015 and 2016. The Las Vegas Aces followed suit from 2017 to 2019.

The Phoenix Mercury had the second-highest odds (27.6 percent) of getting the top overall selection next spring. The Los Angeles Sparks (17.8 percent) had the third-highest.

The Fever made former South Carolina women's basketball center Aliyah Boston the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 WNBA Draft. She averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds. 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals while playing in all 40 games for Indiana.

Boston gave the Fever a reliable inside presence they haven't had in years. She earned her first WNBA All-Star selection and won the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year award.

Will Caitlin Clark land with the Fever?

Many experts believe Iowa women's basketball senior point guard Caitlin Clark will emerge as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft. That is, of course, assuming Clark won't stay for a fifth year with Iowa. She led Iowa to the NCAA title game against Angel Reese's LSU women's basketball this past April.

Another candidate for the top pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft is UConn women's basketball junior point guard Paige Bueckers. Many mock draft boards projected her going second overall behind Caitlin Clark.

Now that the 2024 WNBA Draft order is already set, who will the Indiana Fever select first overall in April? Let's wait and see.