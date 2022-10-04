Final Fantasy, Assassin’s Creed MTG Secret Lair coming in 2024

MTG Universes Beyond will extend Wizards of the Coast’s Secret Lair product to include Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed by 2024.

We’re just a few days from the release of the MTG Universes Beyond Warhammer 40K Commander Decks, and two weeks divorced from the release of its Secret Lair release, and yet Wizards of the Coast already has a follow up in the works, this time dealing with high profile video game franchises.

Revealing plans for the future of Magic the Gathering, Wizards of the Coast President Cynthia Williams revealed the trajectory that the MTG Universes Beyond Secret Lairs will take in the future. During Hasbro’s Investor Day 2022 presentation, Williams revealed that Universes Beyond will eventually feature characters from the video game series Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed. This worked more of a tease, however, as Williams didn’t specify which exact games from these franchises will be featured, much less detail which characters will make the cut. Even more, we do not know yet the form these cards will be released in – would they be included in a Standard Set release, as a Commander Deck, or as non-tournament legal cards?

It’s not surprising that Wizards of the Coast is doubling down on their Secret Lair and Universes Beyond products – even if more purist fans see these products as a tarnish on Magic the Gathering’s Planeswalking ethos. After all, Wizards’ products have earned more than $100 million in revenue alone, putting Magic the Gathering on track to become Hasbro’s first brand to generate $1 billion in annual revenue all on its own. Producing more of these revenue-generating products falls in line with Hasbro’s plan to grow profit by 50% over the next three years.

Apart from Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed, Magic the Gathering also teased upcoming Secret Lair and cross-universe cards from Transformers, Doctor Who, and Lord of the Rings.