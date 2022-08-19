All Magic MTG Universes Beyond Revealed in Wizards Presents

Three new Magic the Gathering MTG Universes Beyond worlds have been announced in the Wizards Presents 2022 video.

Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth – Headlining the entire presentation is the announcement of the Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth – the granddaddy of all fantasy arrives in Magic the Gathering. Tales of Middle-Earth will be published in Commander Decks and Draft Booster Boxes, crafted meticulously side-by-side with Middle-Earth Enterprises to ensure both flavor and function will remain consistent with Lord of the Rings themes and consistency. Finally, an eighteen-piece borderless card tableau that, when put together, completes a scene of the battle of Pelennor Fields – a pivotal moment in the Lord of the Rings. The cards will be Modern Legal and will be published in completely draftable booster packs. The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth will also be released as an Alchemy Set in Magic the Gathering: Arena.

Warhammer: 40,000 – 40K fans will be able to enjoy their lore and world in Magic the Gathering. The Warhammer: 40,000 collection will be fully unveiled in a separate live stream scheduled for September 12, but we’ve got a quick glimpse of what to expect out of this crossover set. There will be four Commander Decks for this set, one for each of the major factions of the 40K universe: Imperium of Man, Forces of Chaos, Necrons, and the Tyranids. Each deck will come with a Sol Ring with an alternate art that complements that faction. To top it all off, the decks will also be available in collectors’ versions that come in the new surge foil treatment. We’ll probably see what that will look like later on in the aforementioned live stream. Finally, the Warhammer: 40,000 Secret Lair Drop will be arriving on October 17, 2022.

Doctor Who – BBC’s cultural icon Dr. Who arrives in Magic the Gathering. In the Wizards Presents the Magic the Gathering cards shown were all art, featuring different versions of Doctor Who across the years. We don’t know yet when these cards will come out, but collectors’ booster sets were teased during the presentation.

