The Magic the Gathering MTG Universes Beyond Warhammer 40K EDH Commander Decks are coming right between the releases of Brothers’ War and Dominaria United. Here is everything you need to know about the Warhammer 40K EDH Commander Decks, including its release date, cards, commander cards, notable legendaries, notable reprints, and other details.

MTG Universes Beyond Warhammer 40K Release Date: October 7, 2022

The Magic the Gathering Universes Beyond Warhammer 40K cross-over product brings the universe of the miniature tabletop game into the sleeves of the spell-slinging trading card game. It is set to be released worldwide in online stores and in local game stores on October 7, 2022, in a nice space between the release date of Dominaria United and Brothers’ War, the first two Standard Sets of the overarching epic March of the Machine Standard “Block” that concludes with the March of the Machine set in mid-2023. It’s a great time to release a supplementary, out-of-universe set, and as such, Wizards also decided to release the Unfinity set on the same day. Launch Weekend for MtG Universes Beyond Warhammer 40K is on October 7-9, 2022.

The Magic the Gathering Universes Beyond Warhammer 40K cross-over product consists of four pre-constructed EDH Commander Decks, each one representing one faction in the Warhammer 40K universe. These decks are:

Tyranid Swarm (URG) – An aggro deck that adds +1 / +1 counters to its creatures to attempt a decisive beat-down against its opponents. Unique to this deck is the Ravenous mechanic – Cards with ravenous have an (X) cost and enter the battlefield with X +1/+1 counters. If the value of X was 5 or more, the player draws a card. Its commander is The Swarmlord. Its alternative commander is Magus Lecea Kane.

The Ruinous Powers (UBR) – A deck with big creatures, instants and sorceries with chaotic effects, and cares about life loss caused in a turn. This deck depicting the Forces of Chaos features the Cascade mechanic – Cards with Cascade allows you to, when cast, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order. Multiple instances of cascade each trigger separately. Its commander is Abaddon the Despoiler. its alternative commander is Be'lakor, the Dark Master.

Necron Dynasties (B) – An undead-themed deck that brings back cards from the graveyard either back into play or into the player's hand. This deck also has a strong collection of Artifacts and Vehicles. It features the Unearth mechanic – Cards with Unearth can be returned from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains haste. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step or if it would leave the battlefield. Unearth only as a sorcery. Its commander is Szarekh, the Silent King. Its alternative commander is Imotekh the Stormlord.

Forces of the Imperium (WUB) – The Empire of Man goes Esper in this Commander Deck, with lots of disposable tokens with the intention of overwhelming opponents with large numbers of creatures. Unlike the other three decks, this one has two mechanics: the returning Miracle – Cards with Miracle can be cast when drawn for its Miracle cost if it were the first card you've drawn that turn; and the new Squad mechanic – When you cast a creature with Squad, you may pay an additional cost any number of times. When it enters the battlefield, you may create that many tokens that are copies of it; a creature version of Replicate. Its commander is Inquisitor Grayfox. Its alternative commander is Marneus Calgar.

Each of the four decks also features an Enchantment Saga card that depicts an important event in the Warhammer 40K universe. These are The First Tyrannic War (URG), The Horus Heresy (UBR), The War in Heaven (B), and Birth of the Imperium (WUB).

Each one of the decks also features a Collector’s Edition version, an all-foiled-out version of the decks with the new surge foil treatment. A whole set of the Collector’s Edition of all four decks costs $550.

Secret Lair Warhammer 40K Release Date: October 17, 2022

On top of these Commander Decks, the Magic the Gathering Universes Beyond Warhammer 40K cross-over product will also have a Secret Lair drop that comes on October 17, 2022. The yet-to-be-revealed Secret Lair drop will feature three drops: Orks, Warhammer Age of Sigmar, and Blood Bowl. Each card will also come in both foil and non-foil versions, just like any other Secret Lair product. As an extra, each Secret Lair drop for Warhammer 40K will also have one bonus card.