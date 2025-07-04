The Chicago Cubs have dominated the NL Central this season as All-Stars Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong lead the way. Yet while Chicago’s acquisition of Tucker has been the subject of much fanfare, an under-the-radar addition by the team has paid dividends.

The Cubs landed Drew Pomeranz in a trade with the Seattle Mariners earlier this season. And the lefty reliever has bolstered Chicago’s bullpen.

After pitching in the Cubs' 1-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians Thursday, Pomeranz has 26 straight scoreless appearances to start the season, per Just Baseball on X. It’s the longest such streak in baseball history for a pitcher 36 or older.

Drew Pomeranz sets record with Cubs after going 1,355 days between MLB pitches

Pomeranz took over for Cubs starter Cade Horton after he threw seven shutout innings against the Guardians. The 36-year-old veteran kept Cleveland off the scoreboard, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two batters in 2/3 of an inning.

On the season, Pomeranz has a 0.00 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 23.1 innings over 26 appearances for the Cubs. The incredible streak is all the more awe inspiring when considering the big lefty’s journey.

Before his scoreless innings streak in 2025, Pomeranz last pitched in a major league game in 2021. That year he was off to a strong start with the San Diego Padres when he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his left elbow.

The surgery wiped out Pomeranz’s 2022 campaign. And an additional procedure, followed by a setback, kept him sidelined throughout 2023 as well. He spent the 2024 season bouncing between minor league stints before ultimately signing with the Mariners.

However, he didn’t take the mound for Seattle before he was traded to the Cubs. When he made his first appearance with Chicago on April 25 it had been three years and eight months since he last threw a pitch in the majors on August 10, 2021. That’s 1,355 days.

Somehow, after all that time off, Pomeranz not only made his return but he's dominated right off the bat with the best stretch of his 12-year MLB career.

Pomeranz helped the Cubs beat the Guardians with his 26th straight scoreless appearance of the season. Chicago is now 52-35 with a four game lead in the NL Central.