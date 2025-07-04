When the bats do not have a worthwhile response to superb pitching, it is time to get creative. The Cleveland Guardians (40-45) tried to do just that on Thursday night against the Chicago Cubs (52-35), utilizing their patented brand of small ball, known as Guards Ball. Unfortunately for them, Reese McGuire and company were ready for all their tactics.

The backup catcher, who has revived a previously ailing MLB career in the Windy City, helped the National League Central-leading Cubbies earn a hard-fought 1-0 extra-innings victory in Wrigley Field. Like most of the team, though, McGuire did not do it in the batter's box — only Dansby Swanson and Seiya Suzuki recorded hits in this interleague battle. No, he used his arm and instincts to sprinkle magic within The Friendly Confines.

The 2013 first-round draft pick caught three runners stealing, with the highlight coming when he brilliantly recovered a Cade Horton pitch in the dirt and fired a dart to Swanson to throw out Kyle Manzardo at the end of the sixth inning. The impressive sequence followed another clutch McGuire-Swanson linkup in the fifth, which saw Bo Naylor attempt and fail to swipe second with one out. Daniel Schneemann was ultimately stranded on third base.

The behind-the-plate heroics paved the way for a Chicago walk-off in the bottom of the 10th. Ghost runner Nico Hoerner advanced to third on a Michael Busch groundout, and rookie Matt Shaw sent him home by driving a 100 mph Emmanuel Clase cutter to deep center field for the game-ending sacrifice fly. Reese McGuire, ever-appreciative for the opportunity to represent this historic franchise and renowned baseball community, made sure to spread some love.

“That's a total team effort there in the extra inning,” he told MLB Network's Jon Morosi after the win. “So much gratefulness for this city. The energy here is the best I've ever been with. We're grateful to put the jersey on and come to compete. Hell of a ballcub. these guys are gamers. I'm proud to be a part of it.”

Besides displaying excellent reaction time throughout the evening, Reese McGuire also called a stellar game. He helped Cade Horton put together the best performance of his young big-league career. The seventh overall selection in the 2022 draft tossed seven shutout innings, allowing only five hits while striking out five batters. McGuire was also there when the re-emerging Drew Pomeranz made amazing MLB history.

McGuire's contributions deserve their just due. The 30-year-old is performing his job as well as the Cubs could have hoped for after he began 2025 in the minor leagues. Despite batting a meager .222, the veteran backstop is slugging a notable .519 with five home runs in 54 at-bats. Judging by his enthusiasm, McGuire will stay ready for whenever the Cubs decide to call upon him again.

Fresh off its sweep of Cleveland, Chicago will welcome in its detested foe, the St. Louis Cardinals, for a three-game series this Fourth of July weekend.