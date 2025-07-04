In today’s NFL, sustained greatness is rare. However, for the Kansas City Chiefs, it's become the norm. Year after year, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid push the boundaries of what's possible in a salary-cap league, masking flaws with elite quarterback play and timely coaching brilliance. As the 2026 NFL Draft begins to glimmer on the far horizon, the Chiefs' front office must stay ahead of the curve.

Reloading is the name of the game. It all starts with knowing which college prospects could be the next to don red and gold. Here are two players Kansas City should have circled entering the 2025 college football season.

Contender But Not Untouchable

The 2024 Chiefs came up just one game short of a historic third straight Super Bowl title. Sure, their blowout loss to the Eagles in the big game was disappointing. Still, Kansas City deserves credit for extending its AFC West dominance with a ninth consecutive division crown. They also, once again, eliminated the Bills in the playoffs. That's already four times in five years. Sorry, Bills fans.

Having said that, a +59 point differential (11th in the league) reveals that this wasn’t a vintage Chiefs offense. The unit struggled to consistently overwhelm opponents. That mediocrity showed up on tape and in the box score. Heading into 2025, Kansas City is banking on upgraded protection up front and a healthier roster to make another title push. That's a possibility that always feels real as long as No. 15 is under center.

The Chiefs remain part of the NFL’s elite tier alongside teams like the Bills, Eagles, and Ravens. However, it's worth noting they went a perfect 11-0 in one-score games last season. That's a streak that's unlikely to repeat. Kansas City should still be a playoff lock and a postseason threat, but securing the AFC’s top seed may prove more difficult this time around.

Here we'll try to look at two players who are way-too-early 2026 NFL Draft prospects the Kansas City Chiefs must monitor.

A Versatile Answer in the Secondary

The back end of the Chiefs’ defense is in flux. That's actually being generous. Sure, the franchise remains optimistic about young safeties Jaden Hicks and Chamarri Conner. However, neither has seized the starting role with enough consistency to lock down the position long term. That's why Dillon Thieneman out of Oregon is a name worth monitoring.

Originally a standout at Purdue, Thieneman erupted in 2023 with six interceptions and 104 tackles as a true freshman. Those numbers instantly made scouts take notice. His decision to transfer to Oregon was strategic. Under head coach Dan Lanning's pro-style defensive system, Thieneman will get to showcase his range as both a high safety and in-the-box enforcer. That hybrid versatility aligns perfectly with the Chiefs’ defensive schemes under Steve Spagnuolo.

Measuring 6'0″ and 207 pounds, Thieneman brings a rare blend of intelligence, physicality, and ball-hawking instincts. The Chiefs have long leaned on do-it-all safeties like Tyrann Mathieu and Justin Reid to stabilize the back end. Thieneman looks like a worthy heir to that mold.

Assuming Kansas City doesn’t see breakout seasons from Hicks or Conner, or if depth continues to be tested by injury, don’t be surprised if Thieneman becomes one of their top defensive targets in the 2026 draft. He’s a playmaker with NFL bloodlines and the mentality to be a starter from Day 1.

Article Continues Below

The Future of KC’s Defensive Front?

Chris Jones remains a cornerstone of the Chiefs’ defense. However, even he can’t fend off Father Time forever. He’ll be 32 when the 2025 season kicks off, and Kansas City has a slew of decisions looming across its defensive line. Jerry Tillery remains a one-year rental. Charles Omenihu, Marlon Tuipulotu, Fabien Lovett, and Mike Pennel are all entering the final year of their contracts. Even with promising rookies like Omarr Norman-Lott and Ashton Gillotte added in the 2025 draft, the group is still in transition.

Enter Keldric Faulk. The Auburn standout is only 19 but already turning heads with his rare size-athleticism combo. At 6'6″ and 288 pounds, Faulk is the kind of moldable, multi-position lineman NFL teams covet. He racked up seven sacks as a sophomore and showed the ability to dominate both outside the tackle and when kicked inside.

What makes Faulk especially attractive to Kansas City is his scheme versatility. He fits as a base end in 4-3 alignments and can slide inside on passing downs to generate interior pressure. That's a trait the Chiefs have long valued in Jones. More importantly, Faulk’s youth gives him an upside curve that extends beyond the current contracts in Kansas City’s locker room.

If Jones retires or starts to decline, Faulk could step in and become the next anchor of Spagnuolo’s front four. Drafting him would represent a continuation of the Chiefs’ emphasis on trench dominance. That's a formula that has fueled their championship runs.

Preparing for the Next Chapter

The Chiefs are still elite, but being elite means preparing for what's next just as aggressively as dominating the present. With Mahomes under center and Reid on the sideline, the team’s competitive window remains wide open. However, to stay ahead of surging teams in the AFC and remain a perennial title threat, smart drafting will be critical.

Dillon Thieneman and Keldric Faulk represent exactly the kind of talent that could extend Kansas City's dynasty deep into the 2030s. They check the boxes of positional need, scheme fit, and long-term upside. If either one breaks out this coming college season, don’t be shocked if Brett Veach is on the phone come draft night.