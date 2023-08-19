Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee had a bit of a disappointing season in 2022-23. The 23-year-old played a full 82 games for the first time in his career. However, he recorded just 39 points in those games. It's rather underwhelming considering that two seasons prior, he scored 38 points in just 55 games.

One potential reason for the down season is how the last offseason went for the young Flyers forward. Farabee underwent neck surgery last summer and spent time recovering from that procedure. This offseason, though, has gone quite differently.

Farabee is completely healthy and preparing for the upcoming 2023-24 season. And he recently discussed how much different things feel this summer compared to his preparations last summer.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“When you have the full offseason to work out, I feel like you just have that extra jump in your legs or a little extra energy,” Farabee said, via NHL.com. “You feel a lot better. … Just having that whole offseason to work out, your body's just in a way better place to endure a long season.”

Farabee further remarked that there are no significant issues right now. “I felt like right when I came back in the season during that first 20 games, I was really sore after games and things like that. But other than just overall soreness, I really haven't had too many issues,” the Flyers forward said, via NHL.com.

The Flyers are entering a bit of a new era this upcoming season. Former Flyers forward Daniel Briere is the new general manager and has made a significant impact already. Briere is tasked with building the Flyers into a contender once again. And a healthy Joel Farabee could play a major role in their future success.