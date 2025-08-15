Tyson Foerster was a key player for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2024-25, managing a career-high 25 goals and 43 points over 81 games. But after suffering an arm injury while playing for Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship in Europe, there was concern that the 23-year-old might not be fully healthy for training camp.

General manager Danny Briere quelled those fears in a text message sent to Bill Meltzer of NHL.com and Hockey Hot Stove earlier this week.

“Everything looks good right now,” Briere told Meltzer. “Should be ready for the season.”

It looks like the Flyers have dodged a bullet with Foerster, who suffered a serious elbow infection at the tournament. Although the timetable was murky this summer, it looks like the results of his reported follow-up MRI in July were promising. That's certainly a breath of fresh air for Philly fans, especially as Briere is confident the young Canadian will be ready come October.

As Meltzer reported, Foerster responded well to his treatment regimen this summer. The Alliston, Ontario native ended up playing seven games for Team Canada, chipping in two goals and an assist in a fifth place finish.

“Briere stopped short of saying Foerster is completely healed,” Meltzer noted. “From day one, his injury has been a touch-and-go situation. First, he underwent numerous tests to make sure the matter was properly diagnosed. Thereafter, it became a question of finding the best treatment course and tracking his response.

“Thankfully, the player now seems to be well on his way to being ready to start the 2025-26 season on time.”

Tyson Foerster is key to Flyers' future plans

Foerster is one of the most important players on Philadelphia's roster, finishing second on the team in goals behind rookie phenom Matvei Michkov in 2024-25.

It's clear that the front office has faith in this player, as Briere re-signed Foerster to a two-year, $7.5 million contract extension at the end of May to keep him away from restricted free agency.

He'll likely begin the season in a top-six role, probably playing either on captain Sean Couturier's wing, or alongside offseason trade acquisition Trevor Zegras if he remains at center.

That being said, Daily Faceoff currently has Foerster on the third line, playing with Noah Cates and Bobby Brink, with Couturier centering Michkov and Travis Konecny, and free agent signing Christian Dvorak handling 2C duties with Zegras and Owen Tippett on his wings.

The club is hoping that Foerster will be able to improve further in his third full National Hockey League season, ideally even reaching the 30-plus goal mark under new head coach Rick Tocchet.

It'll be interesting to see if the Flyers can take a meaningful step forward in the Metropolitan Division after a hugely disappointing eighth place finish in 2024-25.