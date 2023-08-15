The Philadelphia Flyers have focused on furthering the team's rebuild and improve their future chances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, the team has quietly been embroiled in contract drama involving goalie prospect Ivan Fedotov and KHL club CSKA Moscow. On Monday, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) handed down its ruling on the matter.

The IIHF ruled in favor of the Flyers and the NHL, as reported by TSN. Fedotov signed a two-year contract with CSKA Moscow, though the Flyers argued his contract from the summer of 2022 remained valid. The IIHF agreed with the Flyers, ruling that Fedotov violated this contract by not securing a release from his NHL deal prior to signing with CSKA Moscow.

Fedotov planned to play in North America last summer when he signed his contract. However, the 26-year-old was conscripted into the Russian military. As a result, the Flyers tolled his contract for the 2023-24 season.

The IIHF handed down sanctions for Fedotov and CSKA Moscow in the wake of the ruling. The Flyers goalie prospect received a four-month suspension beginning on September 1. It is now clear if this suspension applies to the NHL or KHL, or if it strictly applies to international competition.

CSKA Moscow, meanwhile, received a one-year ban on international transfers. This ban ends on August 10, 2024, though the Russian club can appeal. The Russian Hockey Federation stated they would provide full support if CSKA Moscow went down that route.

Fedotov joined the Flyers through the NHL Draft, going in the seventh round back in 2015. The 26-year-old is considered a top goaltending prospect, especially among those not in the NHL currently. Philadelphia believes Fedotov can be a main player in their rebuild, and they are one step closer to seeing him hit the ice in their sweater.