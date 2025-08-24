The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have started making their roster cuts, and one of the players they recently moved on from Shilo Sanders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Buccaneers informed rookie safety Shilo Sanders today that he is being waived, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, who added, ‘we’re hoping he gets claimed on waivers,'” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Sanders was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado and was competing for a spot on the 53-man roster or the practice squad. He was recently ejected from the Buccaneers' final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

