The EA Sports NHL 26 Release Date has been revealed, bringing fans of the series a new gameplay experience and more. Overall, the upcoming title brings NHL EDGE Data to create more authentic player movement. Furthermore, the developers made significant adjustments to Be a Pro and Ultimate Team (HUT). Additionally, there are 28 total X-Factors which will shape up the gameplay. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

EA Sports NHL 26 Release Date – September 12th, 2025

The EA Sports NHL 26 Release Date is Friday, September 12th, 2025, with an Early Access launch date of Friday, September 5th, 2025. The game is available for pre-order on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Overall, two versions of the game are available for pre-order:

NHL 26 Standard Edition – $69.99 Pre-Order Bonuses: 500 NHL Points HUT NHL Player Pack WOC Battle Pass XP Boost (x2) Immediate NHL 25 reward

NHL 26 Deluxe Edition – $99.99 7 – Days Early Access 4600 NHL Points HUT NHL Player Pack HUT Icon Choice Pack HUT Heroes Choice Pack WOC Player Set & More (TBA)



NHL 26 Gameplay

As of right now, the biggest features for NHL 26 include:

ICE-Q 2.0 Gameplay powered by NHL EDGE, which uses real data to create authentic movements

28 X-Factors split across five categories

Improvements to Be A Pro

New Dynamic Game Mode in Hut called HUT Seasons

Overall, NHL 26 will offer a similar gameplay experience that fans of the series have come to love over the years. But like every annual release, there's plenty of improvements, incentivizing a player to purchase this game.

All of the expected modes make a return to NHL 26 like World of Chel (WOC) and Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT), but Be A Pro is the one receiving a lot of love this year.

Franchise allows you to lead your team to glory, controlling several aspects from at once. Unlike Be a Pro, you'll need to manage your roster, make trades, and sign free agents en route to a Stanley Cup victory. And of course, you can always head into WOC to take a break and play with friends.

Lastly, NHL 25 will no doubt offer Ultimate Team. Build a team of your favorite players and play online against your friends to see which dream team is better. Overall, that includes everything we know about the NHL 26 Release Date, Gameplay, and Trailer. We look forward to the game's launch this September.

