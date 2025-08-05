The EA Sports NHL 26 Reveal is on the horizon, with a new trailer coming out this week, but when & where can fans watch it? EA Sports already unveiled the game's cover, and will soon start releasing more info about the game. With Matthew Tkachuk set to grace the cover, we're all but ready to see the next entry in the series. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

When & Where to Watch the EA Sports NHL 26 Reveal?

You can watch the official NHL 26 Reveal on the developer's official YouTube channel at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th, 2025. Based on previous reveals, we can expect to see some new details, and perhaps some gameplay. Furthermore, we hope to hear about the release date. Regardless, a reveal trailer is a great sign for those anticipating the launch of the next entry of the series.

This week, EA Sports revealed the NHL 26 Cover, which features athlete and Florida Panthers' Forward Matthew Tkachuk. The two-time All-Star is more than deserving of the honor, after helping his team appear in three straight Stanley Cups Finals.

Tkachuk was originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2016. While the team was generally competitive with Tkachuk on board, they weren't able to make it to the Stanley Cup. Furthermore, while Tkachuk was playing well, he would go on to play better once he joined the Panthers.

Florida traded for Tkachuk during the 2022 season, and it's been one of their best trades yet. In his first season with the team, Tkachuk and the Panthers made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals. However, they lost to the Vegas Knights in five.

But over the next two years, the Panthers went on to rebound from the loss with back-to-back Stanley Cup victories. Defeating Edmonton both times, Tkachuk helped his team win their first two Championships in team history. The Panthers were founded in 1993, and they already have more Championships than teams founded decades before them.

But now Tkachuk and the Panthers set their sights on 2025-2026. Can they make it three in a row? We're not sure, but for the meantime, we'll just enjoy Tkachuk's appearance on the EA NHL 26 cover.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the EA Sports NHL 26 Reveal, and when & where you can watch it. We look forward to seeing more about the game!

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the EA Sports NHL 26 Reveal, and when & where you can watch it. We look forward to seeing more about the game!