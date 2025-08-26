It appears L.A. Lakers' star Luka Doncic will collaborate with Overwatch 2 for Season 18, as players can earn exclusive Luka-themed rewards. The five-time All-Star made headlines last season after the Mavericks traded him to L.A. Now he's making waves virtually as he partners with one of the most popular games on the market right now. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Luka Doncic x Overwatch 2 Collab – Everything You Need to Know

Cowboys never die 😤🔥 Think you’re a sharpshooter like Luka Dončić? Earn exclusive Luka rewards and try out his custom Stadium builds when you hop into Season 18 TOMORROW 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/i9oUT6NcJo — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

This week, Overwatch 2 announced their collaboration with L.A. Lakers' PG Luka Doncic for Season 18. During this season, players can earn exclusive Luka rewards as they play the upgraded Stadium mode. The tweet shows a picture of Doncic and Overwatch 2 hero Cassidy side-by-side, showing the resemblance between the two players.

This isn't the first time Doncic has shared his love for the Free-to-play title. Back in May of 2024, the former Dallas Maverick revealed that he reached a top 500 ranking as a tank player in the game. Crazy to think that he was able to balance the NBA Finals along with his passion for gaming.

The Mavericks traded Doncic to the Lakers last season. But a change of location hasn't taken away Doncic's love for both Basketball and Overwatch.

Overwatch Season 2 dropped today, bringing a ton of new improvements to the game. It adds a brand new progression system which fully streamlines the system for both new and veteran players. It also adds a new support hero, Wuyang, as well as an update to Quick Play Queue.

Season 18 also brings a big evolution to the game's Stadium Mode. For newcomers, this mode pins two teams of five against each other in a best-of-seven series. However, unlike other modes, you upgrade your hero throughout the course of the match. You earn Stadium Cash based on your performance, which you can spend in the Armory.

For Season 18, Tracer, Winston, Brigitte, and Pharah join the Stadium rotation. Furthermore, Season 18 adds new mythic skins, an update to Perks, and much more for players to dive into.

Meanwhile, Doncic is gearing up for his first full season with the L.A. Lakers. Last year, the team saw a quick First Round exit after losing to the Timberwolves in 5. Perhaps the potential MVP candidate can channel his inner cowboy as he hopes to lead the Lakers to glory

