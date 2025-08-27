Aug 27, 2025 at 11:42 AM ET

The first official Madden 26 Title Update has arrived, bringing several gameplay improvements and bug fixes. The update will arrive just one week before 2025-2026 NFL Season begins. The new update also adds a new customized playbook, new international stadiums, and improvements for several core modes. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Madden 26 Title Update Patch Notes

Madden 26 Title Update Patch Notes – August 28th, 2025

The following Madden 26 Title Update Patch Notes will arrive on August 28th, 2025. You can read the patch notes below:

Gameplay

Increased the catch knockout chance on midair collision in situations where there are additional defenders. DEV NOTE: This fix addressed receivers coming down with too many aggressive catches with multiple defenders around. This fix is for Simulation Game Style only. This only affects situations where a collision takes place between the receiver and a defender so in any situation where defenders are unable to interact with the receiver at the catch point will remain unchanged.

Cover 2 Tampa – The middle defender now gets deeper, maintaining better leverage position against deep threats, especially vs. 3×1 formations.

Cover 2 Hard Flats – Addressed an issue with Hard Flats where defenders were dropping too deep and too far inside before reacting to flat routes. Defenders now drop more accurately with their zone responsibilities, improving coverage consistency in the shallow flats.

Cover 3 Match: Logic improvements for Defenders when reacting to Slot WRs attempting to outleverage the defense on deep routes. This includes Buzz Mable and Zone Blitz 3 playcalls

Cover 6 & Cover 4 Palms – Fixed an issue where Outside Quarters CBs in Cover 6 and Cover 4 Palms were oftentimes losing the press giving up easy touchdowns. We adjusted the CBs alignment so they will no longer attempt to press the WR

Zone coverage defenders now drop back quicker when shading coverage ‘overtop’

Fixed a post play animation defect where a defender would do “read steps” when standing in place after the whistle

Addressed a visual issue around the previous play graphic obscuring the offensive play call formation

Added new customized playbook in partnership with Kurt Benkert called “Benkert's Dimes

Presentation – Madden 26 Title Update

Added 3 international stadiums to Play Now, Franchise, and Superstar: Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain Dublin Stadium in Ireland

Fixed crash and stability issues.

Franchise

Addressed our UI Transitions surrounding the Player Card. Reducing the transition time it takes to go into the Player Card. Dev Notes: This current fix only addresses going into the Player Card. The resolution for exiting out of the player card back to the Franchise Main Menu will be in the next TU.

Resolved an issue allowing commissioners to send multiple league invites simultaneously.

Addressed an issue that prevented Edge Players from adding Pass Rushing Traits

Addressed an issue during the Draft where the Draft Board was improperly transparent, showing through to the background.

The developers listed other known issues and are working on a fix in a future Title Update:

Class Import Process incorrectly modifying Player Body Types, specifically Offensive Linemen.

Players on IR unable to be peeled off the IR list.

Nose Tackle archetypes displaying a different OVR in the front end.

Superstar Mode – Madden 26 Title Update

Fumble rate chance has been decreased in Snow Games.

Fixed an issue where players would play in the wrong position.

Fixed a rare issue where players’ knees would be invisible during the NFL Combine.

Several stability fixes.

Ultimate Team

Play A Friend will now respect each individual users passing settings

Remedied an issue where opening a Fantasy Pack after a H2H game caused visual artifacts during the pack open

Fixed an issue where rewards images failed to appear on some screens

Fixed multiple occasions where players were navigated to the wrong menu

Fixed a text issue where “Rank Down” appeared instead of “Rank Up”

Fixed an issue where progress in Ranked was not visually displaying

Fixed multiple occasions of overlapping text

Fixed an occasional crash when returning to lobbies

Items displayed during presentation did not always match their actual rarity

Audio – Madden 26 Title Update

Fixed an issue where commentary referred to a few rookies by an incorrect last name.

Overall, that includes everything to know about the upcoming Madden 26 Title Update. Furthermore, expect many more to come throughout the NFL season. Additionally, EA Sports will release more roster updates every week to adjust player ratings. We hope this update improves experiences for players who may have been dealing with bugs or other issues.

We look forward to seeing more updates in the future.

