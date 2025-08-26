We've got the Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 Season Results according to Madden 26 to see how the game thinks they will perform this season. With a new head coach, a new GM, and new coordinators, the Jaguars are a completely different beast this season. They'll hope the change of scenery can help them improve upon their 4-13 record from the previous season. All eyes will also be on 2nd overall pick Travis Hunter, who will be the NFL's first two-way player in over half a century. Let's see how they do, according to Madden 26.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 Season Results According to Madden 26

According to Madden 26, here is how the Jacksonville Jaguars will perform in the 2025-2026 NFL Season:

Week 1: Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CAR 3 3 3 7 16 JAX 3 7 7 7 24

HC Liam Coen wins his first game as HC of the Jaguars as they beat the Panthers with relative ease.

The defense did well in shutting down third-year QB Bryce Young, who completed only 14 of 24 pass attempts on the day. While they didn't force a turnover, they did force the Panthers to opt for FGs on three separate red zone drives.

Offensively, it took the Jags sometime to get things going. Travis Etienne was the first player to find the end zone after carrying it for 11 yards. Trevor Lawrence connected with Brian Thomas Jr. for another touchdown just before the half expired.

After forcing Carolina to score their third FG, the Jaguars scored two unanswered touchdowns to make it 24-9. Dyami Brown and Tank Bigsby were responsible for the scores, and the Jags led with just four minutes left.

The Panthers finally scored a touchdown with less than a minute remaining, but failed to get the ball back on the onside kick.

2nd overall pick Travis Hunter earned five total tackles in the win, as well as three catches for 29 yards.

Record: 1-0

Week 2: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL JAX 3 14 7 6 30 CIN 14 7 7 10 38

Despite a strong offensive effort from the Jaguars, their defense could not simply keep up with Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense. Travis Etienne scored two touchdowns, while Trevor Lawrence threw two more. Furthermore, the team never turned the ball over and only committed two offensive penalties.

Overall, Burrow completed 26 of 34 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those touchdown passes went to Ja'Marr Chase, who also earned 142 yards on the day. Tee Higgins also chipped in with five receptions for 79 yards, and a touchdown of his own. But the real nail in the coffin was a 77 yard touchdown pass to Andrei Iosivas in the fourth quarter to make it 35-24.

A late TD reception from TE Brenton Strange made it 35-30, but the team failed to convert the two-point conversion. Meanwhile, Cincinnati took one last opportunity to drive down the field and add an extra three points on the board.

With only 45 seconds left, the Jaguars were unable to march down the field and tie things up.

Travis Hunter earned 8 tackles in the loss and caught 4 passes for 35 yards.

Record: 1-1

Week 3: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL HOU 10 10 7 0 27 JAX 0 7 3 10 20

A late comeback effort from the Jaguars falls just short as they fall to the Houston Texans for the third time in a row. A fumble from both Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne led to back-to-back scoring drives from Houston. Overall, they allowed the Texans to take 17 point lead before scoring their first TD.

Houston kept on pounding on into the third quarter, with Christian Kirk catching a TD pass halfway through.

Down 27-7, the Jaguars managed to score 13 unanswered points, including a TD run from backup HB Tank Bigsby. Josh-Hines Allen sacked C.J. Stroud on the next drive, giving the Jaguars the ball at the HOU 37 with 4:39 left.

Unfortunately, Lawrence threw an interception on 4th & 3 at the HOU 12 to Derek Stingley Jr. The Texans managed to run out the clock and win their first meetup of the season.

Hunter caught 3 passes for 27 yards and made six tackles and a pass deflection in the loss.

Record: 1-2

Week 4: Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL JAX 0 7 0 8 15 SF 7 14 7 3 31

The San Francisco 49ers took a 21-0 lead and never looked back as they beat the Jaguars with ease.

The Jaguars' defense had no solution for either George Kittle or Christian McCaffrey. The two players earned a combined 266 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Brandon Aiyuk also scored on a 29-yard TD reception in the third quarter to make it 28-7.

After Jake Moody sent his kick past the uprights, the Niners had a 31-7 lead with about ten minutes left. Trevor Lawrence (who threw three INTs in the loss) threw his only touchdown to Brian Thomas Jr. in garbage time. On the upside, Travis Hunter caught a pass to earn the two-point conversion. But besides that, it was an ugly day for the Jags.

Record: 1-3

Week 5: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL KC 14 10 7 3 34 JAX 0 7 0 7 14

The Super Bowl LIX runners-up were not messing around as they beat the Jaguars easily. Trevor Lawrence's struggled continued as he threw another two interceptions in the loss.That makes for six interceptions in five weeks, and five in the last two games alone.

Patrick Mahomes thrived against the Jaguars' defense, completing at least one pass to eight different receivers. Second year receiver Xavier Worthy led the team with seven catches for 105 yards and a TD.

Down 34-7 with just 6:38 to go, the Jaguars finally went on to score one last time, but it took them four minutes to drive down the field. Interestingly, they didn't even opt to go for two, as if the CPU knew the game was over.

Record: 1-4

Week 6: Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SEA 3 7 0 14 24 JAX 7 7 7 0 21

The Jaguars blew a 21-10 lead as the Seahawks came back in the final eight minutes of regulation.

The defense kept Sam Darnold in check for the first three quarters, but the newly acquired QB went off in the fourth quarter with two touchdown passes. The first went to Jaxon-Smith Njigba for 17 yards. And after the Jaguars failed to run the clock out, Darnold connected with TE AJ Barner for an 11-yard score.

However, the Jaguars still had over a minute remaining to tie things up with a field goal. But Trevor Lawrence threw an incomplete pass to Travis Hunter on 4th & 7, causing a turnover on downs.

On a positive note, Hunter earned his first interception of the season, returning it for 15 yards. The Jaguars scored one of their three TDs, thanks to that play.

Record: 1-5

Week 7: Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAR 7 6 10 3 26 JAX 3 3 0 7 13

The Jaguars' offense struggled once again, failing to score at least 20 points in three of their last four games. Against the Rams, they couldn't score a touchdown until the final quarter.

The Rams' offense wasn't spectacular, but the Jaguars' defense could not contain the receiving duo consisting of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Nacua caught eight passes for 159 yards, while Davante Adams earned 71 yards on four catches . To Jacksonville's credit, they forced three FGs when the opponent was in red zone territory.

Furthermore, the Jaguars' offense averaged only 2.6 yards on the ground. HB Travis Etienne went down with an injury, and is expected to miss four to six weeks. Tank Bigsby was not efficient, gaining only 39 yards on 13 carries.

One week after getting his first INT, Travis Hunter scored his first career touchdown – a seven yard pass reception in garbage time. He had five catches for 43 yards and a touchdown in the loss

Record: 1-6

Week 9: Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter OT FINAL JAX 3 3 9 8 6 29 LV 7 6 3 7 – 23

The Jaguars end a six-game losing streak in anxiety-inducing fashion as they just barely beat the Raiders in OT.

Down 16-9 halfway through the third quarter, HB Tank Bigsby took it to the house on a 48 yard TD run. Unfortunately, Cam Little missed the extra point attempt, which helped the Raiders maintain a lead (16-15).

Las Vegas' rookie RB Ashton Jeanty put his skill on display, earning 86 yards on 15 carries along with three receptions for 16 yards. He scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter, extending the Raiders' lead to 23-15.

With only two minutes remaining, the Jaguars had one last chance to tie things up. A big 23 yard catch from Travis Hunter helped the team convert on 4th & long. Five plays later, TE Brenton Strange caught an eight yard TD pass on 3rd & Goal. Tank Bigsby was able to convert the two-point attempt by pounding it in.

At first, it seemed both teams were going to tie. No team had any offensive momentum in the extra quarter. So, DE Travon Walker literally took it into his own hands, recovering a fumble and taking it back for 35 yards to the end zone.

Record: 2-6

Week 10: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL JAX 2 3 0 13 18 HOU 0 14 7 7 28

The Houston Texans sweep the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second season in a row.

Things started off great for the Jaguars' defense. DT DaVon Hamilton sacked C.J. Stroud into the end zone late in the first quarter for the safety. However, the Jaguars were only able to get a field on the following drive.

Eventually, Houston's offense woke up, scoring four unanswered touchdowns to make it 28-5. Stroud played very well, completing 21 of 29 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Former NFC North HBs Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb both scored a touchdown in the second half.

Trevor Lawrence, who hadn't thrown an interception since Week 5, threw two in the loss. He tossed two garbage time touchdowns in the end, but failed to score a two-point conversion on their final drive.

Travis Hunter ended the day with a season-high 10 tackles and two pass deflections in the loss.

Record: 2-7

Week 11: Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAC 10 7 7 3 27 JAX 0 7 6 3 16

Wanting revenge for a certain Wild Card loss just a couple of seasons ago, the Chargers made sure to prevent any comeback from Jacksonville.

Trevor Lawrence threw two interceptions in the first half, which led to two different scoring drives from the Chargers. While Justin Herbert (16/29, 201 yards), wasn't stellar, he didn't turn the ball over. Instead, Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton were responsible for all three touchdowns in this loss.

What really killed the Jaguars was inability to stop the run game. The Chargers ran the ball 31 times, averaging just over 4 yards per carry. They dominated the time of possession, holding onto the ball for over 36 minutes.

However, the Jaguars did keep things relatively close. Cam Little's 46 yard FG made it a one-score game (24-16). But just after that, the Chargers had a seven minute FG drive, which completely killed any chance for a comeback.

Travis Hunter had the worst game of his season yet. He caught just two passes for 16 yards and had just four tackles.

Record: 2-8

Week 12: Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL JAX 0 0 7 15 22 AZ 14 17 3 3 37

The Arizona Cardinals took advantage of an injury to Trevor Lawrence in their rout of the Jaguars. Lawrence left the game with an injury on the first drive, though he would return for next week. In his place, Nick Mullens played as you expected.

The backup QB threw a jaw-dropping four interceptions, two of which were returned for a touchdown by Budda Baker. We decided to put John Wolford in halfway through the third quarter, and the results were much better, though it was garbage time.

The Jaguars' defense actually played fine, but the offense constantly put them in bad situations. The other two INTs led to another 14 points. Therefore, the Jaguars' offense was responsible for scoring 28 points against itself, if that makes sense.

Arizona had a 31-0 lead until there were about nine minutes remaining in the third. Although the Jaguars outscored them 22-6 in the final 30 minutes, it was nowhere near enough to win the game.

Record: 2-9

Week 13: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL JAX 3 3 3 6 15 TEN 7 3 0 0 10

Both Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne returned from injury as the Jaguars beat the Titans. It wasn't pretty, and the offense still played poorly. But fortunately, the Titans were even worse.

Rookie QB Cam Ward threw an interception and fumbled the ball. The Jags only scored once off those two turnovers, and they never even scored a TD at all in the win.

Fortunately, the defense picked up where the offense couldn't. Five different players earned at least one sack, including Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Arik Armstead, Devin Lloyd, and Foyesade Oluokun.

Furthermore, the Titans had no run game at all. Tony Pollard got just 35 yards on 15 carries. Tyjae Spears was out with an injury, and third stringer Julius Chestnut earned just four yards on five touches.

The real MVP was Cam Little, who converted all five field goals.

Record: 3-9

Week 14: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL IND 14 7 0 7 28 JAX 7 10 10 6 33

The Jaguars' offense finally had some momentum as they beat the Colts in a high-scoring affair. Trevor Lawrence enjoyed his best game of the year, throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Travis Hunter scored his second touchdown on the season on a 16 yard reception. He finished the day with a season-high 91 yards on six catches. Brian Thomas Jr. caught the other two TDs, one of which was a 38 yard score.

Travis Etienne went down with an injury again in the fourth quarter, as well as RT Anton Harrison. Despite this, the team still managed to score two field goals in the final 15 minutes to win the game.

The Colts had a 21-17 lead at half, but they allowed the Jaguars to score 13 unanswered points. They were never able to reclaim the lead, though they came close. Anthony Richardson, who was filling in for an injured Daniel Jones, earned 79 yards on 10 carries. Jonathan Taylor took on most of the workload, earning 149 yards on 20 carries.

Record: 4-9

Week 15: New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYJ 0 7 0 7 14 JAX 0 3 7 7 17

In this tale of two defenses, the Jaguars' D did just enough to keep Justin Fields and the Jets at bay. Fields threw two interceptions, one to Eric Murray, and the other to Yasir Abdullah. However, the Jags only scored one field goal off of turnovers in this game.

The Jets took a late lead when Fields found Josh Reynolds in the end zone for a two yard pass. With 2:36, I wasn't sure if the Jaguars had it in them. But rookie WR Travis Hunter scored on what would be the game-winning score. A 13-yard TD reception from the former Buffalo helped the team win their third game in a row.

Kudos to PR Parker Washington, who returned a punt for a 67 yard touchdown in the third quarter. Without that score, it's likely that the Jets would've won.

Record: 5-9

Week 16: Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL JAX 7 7 7 0 21 DEN 7 7 7 10 31

The Broncos ended the Jaguars' three-game winstreak, but not without a challenge. Things were tied at the end of the third, with both teams playing well. But Bo Nix found the end zone once again after connecting with Courtland Sutton on a 15 yard TD pass.

Trevor Lawrence had two touchdowns and over 251 yards in the air at this point. Down 28-21, he just needed to tie the game again to potentially send things to OT. But unfortunately, he threw an interception to Patrick Surtain II, who returned it all the way to the JAX 31.

The Broncos wasted some clock, scored a FG, and shut this game down for good.

Record: 5-10

Week 17: Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL JAX 7 10 7 7 31 IND 3 6 10 6 25

With Daniel Jones under center, the Colts were still unable to beat the Jaguars. Jacksonville's offense played well once again against their rival, scoring 30+ points on them twice in one season.

Trevor Lawrence improved from his last performance with three touchdown passes. Travis Etienne returned and scored a touchdown in the second quarter. Overall, the Jaguars had a 24-19 lead at the end of the third.

Travis Hunter scored his third touchdown of the year, which extended the Jags' lead to 31-19. The Colts were unable to score until the four minute mark, but missed their two-point conversion. They failed to get the ball back after Tank Bigbsy earned 12 yards on 3rd & short.

Record: 6-10

Week 18: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 20 JAX 19

The Jaguars lose their season finale to Cam Ward and the Titans. It was a close game where the defense played well, but the offense failed to put together a winning drive in the final minutes.

Cam Ward played well in the win, earning 225 yards and a touchdown and one interception. Tony Pollard played much better than the previous matchup, earning 86 yards on 16 carries.

But the same couldn't be said for Trevor Lawrence, who threw two interceptions in the loss. He ended the season with 13 interceptions, which ended up being second most in the league.

On a positive note, Travis Hunter scored a touchdown and caught a pick in the game early in the first half. He also caught four passes for 55 yards. But besides that, the only other good note was that their draft pick is a bit better.

Record: 6-11

Overall, that wraps up the Jaguars' 2025-2026 NFL Season results according to Madden 26. While the team struggled, they did improve upon their 4-13 record from the previous season. Despite starting the year 2-9, the team had a small turnaround at the season's end, winning four of their last six games. Furthermore, they swept the Colts for the second time in the last three seasons.

They achieved these things with a new coach, coordinators, GM, and new players. While it wasn't the miracle some Jaguars fans may have hoped for, there were some good signs.

Travis Hunter ended his season with 56 catches for 694 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, he had 72 total tackles, 50 of which were solo tackles. He also had six pass deflections and two interceptions. Overall, he had a solid rookie year where he saw plenty of action on the field. I'm more surprised he managed to stay healthy.

We look forward to seeing how these results will look at the season's end.

