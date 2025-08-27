The City has been revealed for NBA 2K26, showcasing a brand new design with many new and returning features. Players can visit The City with their MyPLAYER and play in the Seasonal Parks, play with their crews, and check out all the new leaderboards and statues. Additionally, the developers added some improvements to Pro-AM Summit, a new Street Kings mode, and other updates. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

The City in NBA 2K26 – Everything You Need To Know

The City returns to NBA 2K26, with a ton of new and returning features for fans to dive into.

First and foremost, The City arrives once again with a new design. Visual Concepts is once again creating a more accessible layout for players which helps them get to their destination faster. Best of all, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can finally enjoy The City at 60 frames per second for the first time in NBA 2K history.

Parks return for NBA 2K26, with a new Park being introduced every season. Additionally, this includes HD remasters of all four MyPARKs from NBA 2K16. Compete in the Park to try and become the Park MVP as you try to get your name stamped onto the court for ll to see.

Additionally, PARK players can earn VC for ending Streaks via the Streak Breaker bonus. Earning VC in NBA 2K can be quite difficult, so players should try to get it anywhere they can.

For Season 1, players will be showcasing their skills at Skyline Park. This urban environment looks great with The City in the background.

In The City for NBA 2K26, players can create their own crew for fellow community members or friends. Create your own logo, and your Crew level will be displayed on your MyPLAYER nameplate. Overall, NBA 2K26 allows up to 50 players to join a crew. Furthermore, there are 30 Crew Levels with unique rewards including custom Crew Logos and clothing, as well as VC and REP multipliers.

The City is all about flexing your MyPLAYER. In 2K26, Visual Concepts placed all-new leaderboards all throughout the City, which feature the best players across a variety of categories.

This also includes new mode leaderboards, as well as brand new statues. The #1 ranked MyPLAYER for each mode will have a statue of themselves erected in the city. The statue will appear outside the mode's building, showing your greatness off for all to see.

Speaking of rank, the all-new Geo Rank leaderboard ranks the top best players for each region. Make it to the top and earn a custom show-off flair during. your pre-game intro. Furthermore, your Crew Leaderboards show everyone who's the best of the best in this town.

Pro-AM Summit returns, but this time it'll arrive twice per season. Compete in 3v3 or 5v5 tournaments and earn great rewards.

NBA 2K26's new Street King mode lets you test yourself against CPU bosses.The new location replaces 2K25's Streetball courts, allowing The City to remain compact and easily accessible for players.

Lastly, The City in 2K26 comes with many other new features, including:

New Beginner, Daily, Seasonal, and Lifetime Challenges

Ability to easily swap between MyPLAYER Builds without leaving The City

Updated MyCOURT

Dedicated area for players to work on their skills

Overall, that includes all the big changes coming to The City in NBA 2K26 this year.

Between a new MyCAREER Story and improvements to core game modes, there's a lot going on this year for 2K26. We look forward to sinking our teeth into the experience when Early Access begins this week.

