What's up fight fans, these are the official patch notes for the 1.5 Update. We're bringing you free fighters, historic venues, gameplay improvements, new apparel and so much more! The update is expected to go live tomorrow, 26th August 2025.

Undisputed Update 1.5 adds new fighter Antonio Tarver to the game. The 56 year-old fighter enjoyed a successful career, only losing six of 39 total fights. The multiple light heavyweight World Champion earned titles in WBA (unified), WBC Ring, IBF, and IBO. Overall, he makes for a great addition to the game's roster.

Furthermore, a new Billy Dib Cosmetic set it out. But not only that, the new update also adjusts several fighter ratings across several classes. Additionally they included adjustments for Sergio Martinez, while fixing various bugs.

Feel free to scroll through the path notes below.

Undisputed Update 1.5 Patch Notes

Rebalanced speed stats for fighters when switching to Southpaw to fix exploit with fighters becoming faster when switching stance

Power jabs can now be used to knock down opponents

Refactored the way the game handles wins/losses in online to fix the issue with losses being given when an opponent quits

FIGHTER ADJUSTMENTS:

Multiple fighter rating updates

Sergio Martinez adjustments:

MW – removed Lightning Hands and reduced Punch Speed to 90.

WW – removed Lightning Hands and reduced Punch Speed to 91.

Adjusted the majority of his punches in the Southpaw Speed Stat.

Reduced the speed of the Right Uppercut in the Orthodox Speed Stat.

NEW FREE FIGHTERS:

Antonio Tarver

+1 Extra cosmetics set:

Billy Dib

NEW NPCs:

Bernard Sintim (Benavidez’s trainer, added as part of Benavidez’s crew during ringwalk)

CHARACTER CREATOR FIXES:

Fixed some issues around 1920's cosmetics in the boxer creation area and in game.

Fixed character creator issues that were causing XBOX players some issues.

GENERAL FIXES:

Fixed an issue regarding Camacho’s uppercut being thrown incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where Floyd Patterson's southpaw left uppercut is thrown too quickly

Fixed a bug with the Show Stopper achievement on Steam

Fixed an issue where after a flash knockdown, the fighters became invisible.

Fixed an issue where a player is unable to match with another player in both Online Quick Fight and Ranked game modes after a few matches causing 10 minute+ queues.

Fixed a stamina issue where if any of the boxers take a knee during the match, both players will recover to max stamina if they have entered recovery mode.

Fixed an issue causing punches to phase through opponent's bodies

Fixed an issue where taking a knee 3 times would not result in the fight finishing by TKO

Fixed an issue where when navigating into a fight on any venue, pausing the title will display the background slightly moving/wobbling.

Female online boxers have shorter round lengths now, following a bug created in 1.4.

Fixed multiple resolution issues in venues.

Fixed issues with lobby invites.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash if two players lost / surrendered / Flash KO’d at the same time.

General stability fixes.

Improved general improvements on hit punches.

Fixed soft lock and infinite loading screen when a player is kicked from its host.

Improved punch confirmation / general improvement on hit punches on certain punches

Improvements to accuracy and end of fight score cards.

Fixed many general clipping issues.

Fixed some general localization and text issues.

Feint power punches now track correctly on the scorecard at the end of the fight.

General UI and navigation fixes.

Fixes to announcer audio.

Fixed referee commentary during the Tale of the Tape sequence.

Fixed an issue with World Title or Undisputed Title holders being introduced incorrectly during the timeline.

Boxer with one world title or Undisputed incorrectly introduced during the timeline

Fixed Joe Frazier’s marquee commentary heard during the Career fight

Fixed general Terence Crawford announcer voice lines inconsistencies.

Overall, that wraps everything up to know about the Undisputed Update 1.5 Patch, which adds Antonio Tarver and Billy Dib. Furthermore, we hope the gameplay improvements create a smoother and more enjoyable experience for players.

