The Brooklyn Nets went through one of the busiest offseasons in the NBA. They traded for Michael Porter Jr., drafted multiple intriguing rookies like Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, and Danny Wolf, and reshaped their roster with a mix of youth, scoring, and versatility. Yet, when NBA 2K26 dropped its official player ratings, Nets fans were once again left scratching their heads.

From the top down, these ratings don’t reflect Brooklyn’s new direction, their improved depth, or even the actual production of certain players. Instead, they feel like copy-and-paste jobs from past years, with little adjustment for growth or regression. Let’s break down exactly where 2K got it wrong and spotlight five Nets who were either wildly overrated or criminally underrated.

Michael Porter Jr.: Underrated at 82 OVR

Michael Porter Jr. enters NBA 2K26 with an 82 overall rating, identical to last year. That alone is puzzling.

Porter Jr. is fresh off a strong campaign with Denver before being dealt to Brooklyn, where he now steps into a much larger offensive role. He’s a legitimate three-level scorer with a deadly 83 3PT rating and underrated athleticism, but his ceiling is far higher than what 2K suggests.

This player averaged nearly 18 points per game last season with elite efficiency. He’s 6’10”, can shoot over almost any defender, and should be Brooklyn’s No. 1 option. An 85 or 86 OVR would’ve made sense given his offensive impact, especially when lesser scorers like R.J. Barrett and Coby White received similar or higher ratings.

Cam Thomas: Underrated at 81 OVR

It’s almost become a running joke: 2K never respects Cam Thomas. The 23-year-old guard averaged over 24 points per game in limited starts, showcasing a scoring arsenal that rivals some of the league’s best young guards.

Yet, 2K slapped him with just an 81 OVR, the same as defensive big Nic Claxton. While Thomas does have defensive limitations, it’s hard to ignore his raw scoring talent, particularly his 82 3PT rating and ability to create his own shot in isolation.

For context: Jordan Poole, a player with almost identical strengths and weaknesses, routinely hovers around 83-84 OVR in 2K. Cam Thomas deserves at least that. He’s the Nets’ most dynamic scorer, and rating him barely above role players like Terance Mann is flat-out disrespectful.

Nic Claxton: Overrated at 81 OVR

This one will sting Nets fans, but Nic Claxton at 81 OVR feels slightly generous. Yes, he’s an elite rim protector and lob threat, but 2K inflated his offensive game with a 64 3PT rating that he’s never actually shown in real NBA play.

Claxton averaged 10 points, seven rebounds, and one block per game last season. Solid? Absolutely. But comparable to players in the 80-82 OVR tier? Not really. His offensive limitations make him more of a niche center, especially in a 2K environment that heavily favors shooting and spacing.

A more realistic rating would be 78-79 OVR, putting him in line with other defense-first bigs like Mitchell Robinson or Onyeka Okongwu.

Dariq Whitehead: Underrated at 72 OVR

Here’s where 2K completely dropped the ball. Dariq Whitehead, once a top high school prospect, finally looks healthy after injuries slowed his rookie season. His skill set, highlighted by an 86 3-point rating and solid athleticism, screams future breakout candidate.

Yet, 2K gave him just a 72 OVR, essentially labeling him as an end-of-bench filler. That’s unfair given his potential impact as a sharpshooter and secondary scorer. He should be closer to 75-76 OVR, especially when you compare him to lesser players like Drew Timme, who sits at 71 OVR despite lacking NBA-level athleticism.

If Whitehead stays healthy, this will be one of the most laughable ratings in the game by midseason updates.

Keon Johnson: Overrated at 77 OVR

Keon Johnson is an athletic marvel with a ridiculous 85 dunk rating. But let’s be honest, he hasn’t proven enough at the NBA level to justify a 77 OVR, which puts him on par with more established contributors like Terance Mann and Ziaire Williams.

Johnson has flashed defensive energy and highlight dunks, but his offensive polish is still limited. A 74-75 OVR would’ve been fair, giving him credit for athletic upside without overstating his current production.

Right now, his rating feels more like a projection of what he could be rather than what he is.

Other ratings that don’t add up

Terance Mann (77 OVR): Reliable role player, but he’s plateaued. Should be closer to 75.

Noah Clowney (74 OVR): Promising stretch-big potential, but given his rawness, 72 OVR would be more accurate.

Ziaire Williams (77 OVR): Inconsistent in Memphis, yet he gets the same rating as Cam Thomas? Unreal.

Why 2K always misses on Nets

The Nets’ ratings problem isn’t just about a few points here and there. It’s about perception.

Brooklyn doesn’t have a true superstar, so 2K tends to lump their roster into the “average” tier without accounting for individual growth. Players like Thomas and Whitehead, who could easily make big statistical leaps, get ignored, while veterans like Claxton get propped up simply because they’re familiar names.

Add in the fact that only Michael Porter Jr. cracked the Top 100 players list (at No. 67, the same spot he held last year), and it’s clear 2K doesn’t see Brooklyn as a serious threat. That’s fine, but it doesn’t make the ratings correct.