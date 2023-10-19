Disney animated series video game adaptation Gargoyles is getting renewed time under the sun as a remaster of the Genesis classic will have a remastered release this week. Here is everything you need to know about Gargoyles Remastered including its release date, gameplay, story, and other details.

Gargoyles Remastered Release Date: October 19, 2023

Gargoyles Remastered is coming out on PC through Steam and GOG.com as well as on PS4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch on October 19, 2023. The game was developed and published by Empty Clip Studios. The game is a remaster of the 1995 Sega Genesis game, which was in turn an adaptation of the Disney animated show. The Switch version of the game also has a Limited Run physical release that comes with a MEGA Goliath Action Figure fit for collectors.

Gameplay

As a remaster of the classic Sega Genesis game, a lot of the original title’s gameplay mechanics and features as a side-scrolling action adventure platformer game are retained. Players still take control of Goliath, the leader of the Gargoyles, as he uses his stone-crushing strength to fight against evil. He can use his claws to scale walls and buildings, as well as use his massive wings to glide through the air and reach far-off places. Modern-day features have been added as well, including instant rewind, wide-screen presentation, and achievements. Players can even switch between the game’s new, stylized graphics and the older 16-bit graphics that many players may have grown up with. These, along with a remastered soundtrack, new animations, and sound design, will allow players to relive this classic with all of its modern flourishes.

Story

In the game, players will control Goliath in his and the other gargoyles’ quest to defeat the Evil Eye of Odin. That means you are leading an army of stony winged creatures against Vikings and Norse mythical beings. Will Goliath find out about the true nature of the Eye of Odin in his quest, or will he also fall victim to its evil powers?

