DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II hosted a special edition Mavs Academy Hoop Camp on Sunday in Dallas. Over 100 young basketball players attended to learn from Mavs Academy coaches and Lively. After the event, the 21-year-old center took some time to speak with reporters. Lively discussed the event and was also asked about the Mavericks landing the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which ended up being Cooper Flagg.

"It was an insane moment," Lively told reporters.

“It was an insane moment,” Lively told reporters. “Grateful for it. We welcome in Coop with open arms. You know, I called him earlier today. And he's always having a smile on his face, always cracking a joke.

“So I'm making sure that he's feeling as comfortable as possible. Giving him any little detail or any little thing to get him by because whenever I was in his position, I remember how frightened I was and I was 19, he's 18.”

Lively and Flagg both attended Duke. They do have a pre-existing relationship, something that could add an additional level of comfort for Flagg as he transitions to the NBA.

"I've probably known him for a couple years now, at least two or three years," the Mavericks center said.

“I've probably known him for a couple years now, at least two or three years,” the Mavericks center said. “And he's just been the same, smiling, cracking joke kid as I've always known. I'm glad that he's been able to still be a person, not having too much of the spotlight just rain on him. So no matter if he's in the gym, no matter if he's coming by the house, he always just has a smile on his face.

“He's always just being Coop.”

Lively is one of the better young centers in the NBA. Injuries have limited him during his first two seasons in the league, but he's displayed signs of potential while on the floor.

Flagg and Lively are included in the Mavs' long-term vision. For now, they will both help Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving (once he returns from injury) lead Dallas to a possible deep postseason run.