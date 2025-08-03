The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a busy offseason, including bringing in both Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf to help revamp what has been a stagnant offense for the last several years. The Steelers also have made some key additions on defense, including acquiring Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins in a controversial trade that sent star Minkah Fitzpatrick to South Beach.

Recently, Metcalf made a bold statement regarding the Steelers' new-look defense.

“I think they’re the best defense I’ve ever seen,” said Metcalf, per Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

The Steelers also made a big move by re-signing superstar TJ Watt to a record-breaking deal that made him the highest paid defensive player in NFL history.

A last hurrah for the Steelers?

The Steelers have been consistently slightly above average for the last several years of the Mike Tomlin era, good enough to sneak their way into the NFL postseason but not good enough to make any real noise when they get there.

That trend continued last year, when the Steelers were escorted out of the Wild Card round by the Baltimore Ravens in blowout fashion.

That brought to an end a strange year that started with Justin Fields quarterbacking the Pittsburgh offense and ended with Russell Wilson at the controls, with neither able to produce much to be excited about.

Aaron Rodgers didn't exactly resurrect his career during his stint with the New York Jets, but the Steelers are hoping that his combination of arm strength and veteran expertise will be able to vault the team into contention in the AFC.

While the Steelers did bring in one of the league's most dynamic receivers in Metcalf, they also sent wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, leaving some fans wondering how much the team's receiving department actually improved, if at all.

In any case, Steelers fans will get their first look at the new iteration of the team when Pittsburgh kicks off its 2025-26 season on September 7 on the road, coincidentally against Rodgers' former Jets team.