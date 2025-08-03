The Milwaukee Brewers have brought their bats to the team's three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Milwaukee swept Washington on Sunday, with an explosive 14-3 victory. In the series, Milwaukee scored 38 total runs. It was an offensive explosion the team had not seen in close to 30 years.

The Brewers' 38 runs are the most the team has cobbled together in a three-game span since 1999, per MLB reporter Sarah Langs. Milwaukee posted 40 in a three-game span that year in the end of June. The Brewers also posted 40 runs in that same snapshot of games way back in 1978.

Milwaukee has the most wins this season in the National League. The Brewers lead the National League Central division, with a 67-44 mark.

Brewers are making the case they could win the NL Pennant

Milwaukee has surged in the last few months of the season. After trailing the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central to start the year, the Brewers have since blown past the Cubbies to take first in the division.

The Brewers offense is red-hot, and MLB writers and analysts are taking notice.

“The Brewers are the first team to score 16 runs in a game in four different road ballparks in the same season since 1939,” Bob Nightengale wrote Sunday for USA Today.

Milwaukee is scoring runs in a multitude of ways. The Brewers are tied for second collectively in MLB in team batting average, per league stats. The club is hitting .257 as a team. The Brewers though aren't even in the top 20 in Major League Baseball in home runs. The club has just 111 blasts on the year, good for 22nd in the league.

Milwaukee is also 21st in MLB in doubles, and 23rd in triples. Those numbers may cause fans to scratch their heads, and ask how is Milwaukee scoring so much.

One of the answers can be found in the stolen bases category. The Brewers are second in stolen bases this season, with 124 on the year. The club's base running is going a long way in helping the team find some offense.

Following the sweep of Washington, Milwaukee has now won seven of their last 10 games. Milwaukee next plays the Atlanta Braves on Monday night, to start another three-game series.