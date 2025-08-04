The Miami Dolphins secured an important player in the trenches, giving a contract extension to Zach Sieler.

Sieler agreed to the extension with the Dolphins on Sunday, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. The deal will run for three years as he earns $67.75 million in that span. As a result, he comes the team's highest-paid player on defense.

“Dolphins and DT Zach Sieler reached agreement today on a three-year extension worth up to $67.75 million, including $44 million guaranteed, per Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. Sieler had two years remaining on his deal and he now becomes the Dolphins’ highest-paid defensive player,” Schefter wrote.

Sieler has been in the league since 2018, first representing the Baltimore Ravens before going to Miami. He will enter his seventh season with the franchise since joining them in 2019 after a trade.

What's next for Dolphins after Zach Sieler extension

It's a significant move for the Dolphins to make, keeping Zach Sieler in the defense for the long term.

Sieler proved himself to be a notable player in the defensive line for Miami. He has been a full-time starter for the last three seasons, showing off his talent as a tackler and pass rusher.

2024 was a solid campaign for the eighth-year veteran. In 15 games, he made 55 tackles, 10 sacks, two pass deflections, one interception, and one forced fumble. He won AFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording four tackles and two sacks in a 32–26 win over the New York Jets in Week 14.

Miami went through plenty of ups and downs last season. They finished with an 8-9 record, falling short of the playoffs. Injuries and inconsistent play had major roles in their inability to succeed, something they will look to correct this upcoming season.

The Dolphins have adjusted their depth at the quarterback spot, hoping that Tua Tagovailoa will avoid injury this time around. If it does happen again, they will turn to Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers as their backups this season.