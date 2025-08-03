The San Francisco 49ers already feature a changed wide receiver room for 2025. Now they're bringing in a past 1,000-yard performer while releasing another WR.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter Sunday, the franchise have brought in Robbie Chosen. The veteran WR worked through drills on Saturday.

He even fired off the signal that he would soon join S.F. Chosen shared via X (formerly Twitter) that his workout went great with the Niners.

Now that he's on board, S.F. released Marquez Callaway to clear room for Chosen. Callaway previously spent four seasons with the New Orleans Saints from 2020 to 2023. Including delivering a six-touchdown campaign in his second NFL season.

He last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024. But he hasn't caught a pass since the 2022 season.

State of 49ers WR room ahead of 2025

Article Continues Below

Chosen comes in during a critical time for the franchise.

Jauan Jennings is facing a concerning injury during NFL Training Camp. He's still dealing with his calf injury from minicamp.

And general manager John Lynch still has Jennings' contract situation to sort through. Jennings demanded a trade if a deal isn't done by the 49ers' front office. Jennings is fresh off a career-best campaign that nearly saw him eclipse 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.

But there's more beyond Jennings' situation in the WR room. Deebo Samuel landed with the Washington Commanders via trade. His departure opens up a new versatile weapon to emerge for Kyle Shanahan and his offense.

Brandon Aiyuk is another absent. Aiyuk landed on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. His absence has created a thin WR room in the Bay Area.

Last year's first rounder Ricky Pearsall is another on PUP. Ex-Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson is getting acclimated with the 49ers. Now Chosen joins in to boost the veteran side for this unit.