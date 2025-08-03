Ahead of night two of the 2025 SummerSlam PLE, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio gave an injury update on Liv Morgan, who has been out of action since the June 16, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW.

Speaking to ClutchPoints ahead of SummerSlam, Mysterio claimed Morgan was “doing great.” It sounds like her rehab is going according to plan, and she should be rejoining her Judgment Day stablemates sooner rather than later.

“Liv's doing great,” Mysterio revealed. “She's doing rehab three to four times a week. Her shoulder's doing good, [and] stitches from the surgery are coming out soon. So, yeah, she's doing good. Hopefully, we're getting her back on the road, getting her back with the family, Judgment Day.”

Unfortunately, it does not sound like Morgan will be back in time to take part in SummerSlam. However, she has made her presence felt via social media. After Judgment Day members Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Morgan responded on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “Aw shucks,” with a crying face emoji.

When will WWE's Liv Morgan reunite with Dominik Mysterio following her injury?

Mysterio didn't have a concrete date to anticipate for Morgan's return. She is in rehab, and it sounds like she is on the mend. Previous reports indicated the timeline for her ailment was 12 weeks. We're about halfway through, if that remains true.

Morgan's injury occurred during the June 16, 2025, edition of RAW. She was set to face Kairi Sane; however, she was injured moments into the match.

She was tripped to the ground, and she landed awkwardly on her shoulder. The match was then called off, and Morgan was helped backstage.

Morgan was in the middle of several storylines at the time of her injury. Most notably, she appeared set on a collision course with the returning Nikki Bella ahead of Evolution. Her injury derailed those plans.

Mysterio is getting ready for his SummerSlam match against AJ Styles. He will defend the Intercontinental Championship against the “Phenomenal One” after previously ducking the challenge at Night of Champions.