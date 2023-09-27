Giannis Antetokounmpo has built something big in Milwaukee, leading the Bucks to the 2021 NBA championship while taking home the NBA Finals MVP Award, which helped Antetokounmpo amass a net worth of $70 million in 2023. He's hoping to return to the NBA Finals in the 2023-24 season after the Bucks traded for Damian Lillard in a blockbuster deal in September 2023.

But off the court, he's also building up his own family alongside his lovely fiancée Mariah Riddlesprigger. Let's get to know the strong woman behind the big man leading the Milwaukee Bucks, so here's more on Giannis Antetokounmpo's fiancée Mariah Riddlesprigger.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's fiancée Mariah Riddlesprigger

Mariah Riddlesprigger and Giannis Antetokounmpo are happily living together in Milwaukee. The couple had their first child in February 2020, an adorable baby boy named Liam Charles. Riddlesprigger isn't shy to show off their son on Instagram, often featuring him having some fun outdoors or just hanging out with daddy Giannis:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah (@sincerelyymariah)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah (@sincerelyymariah)

Liam Charles is aptly nicknamed “Baby Freak,” which would be just an awesome moniker if he were able to follow in his father's footsteps and make the NBA as well. Judging by his genetics bestowed from his parents, he has a pretty decent shot at being pretty freakish as well. Giannis as we know is just a physical specimen on the court, standing at a firm 6-foot-11 with a condor-like wingspan of 7-foot-4.

Mariah Riddlesprigger's background

But his mother doesn't hurt baby Liam's chances in that area, as Giannis Antetokounmpo's fiancée is also athletically gifted and stands at a solid 5-foot-10. Riddlesprigger was a volleyball player during her school days. She was team captain of her high school volleyball team and was named MVP of their league in her senior year.

She continued her volleyball career in college as she played while attending Rice, graduating with a degree in Sport Management and Sociology. Mariah was even named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week.

Mariah's ties to the basketball world stemmed from her father, who played Division I hoops for Fresno State. But she eventually forged her own path in the sports industry.

Riddlesprigger first worked at Rice's ticketing office. She then used that experience to leverage herself into an internship with the Philadelphia 76ers. There she got the opportunity to meet some high-profile NBA figures, such as Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Mariah Riddlesprigger, Giannis Antetokounmpo's relationship

While it's unclear how exactly Giannis and Mariah first met, it could very well have something to do with her exposure to the NBA world. Unlike some other NBA stars who usually date and/or marry supermodels or Instagram influencers, Mariah is cognizant of the fact that she's not that. She spoke openly about it during an interview about her new clothing line, via WTMJ Milwaukee:

“You see people that come out and say, ‘oh she's not a supermodel.' You're right, I'm not and I'm not going to ever be, that's not who I am,” Mariah says. What Mariah is, is human. “I could recognize that I was changing and that I wasn't quite myself. I wasn't really happy and how that was affecting my relationships, but me in general,” she says. Dealing with self-doubt after the birth of her first son, Liam. “My family trying to help me, my friends are trying to help me. But at some point, I have to help myself,” Mariah says.

Riddlesprigger used that as inspiration for her own clothing line, remembering wise words from her mother:

“My mom said that a lot. She always reminds me that you're good enough, you're beautiful enough, and don't let anyone take that away from you. It's just a reminder that you're worthy because of who you are, undeniably, no matter what,” said Mariah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah (@sincerelyymariah)

While Giannis Antetokounmpo is definitely proud of his girlfriend Mariah for trying to empower others in her own way, he's probably not too pleased to admit that Riddlesprigger was an avid Los Angeles Lakers fan growing up as a child. Check out Antetokounmpo's reaction when it was revealed during an Instagram live feed:

“I was a Lakers fan growing up.” Giannis’ reaction to his girlfriend 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/VwcSIkEceZ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 26, 2020

Giannis will probably let that pass, as she's clearly a fan of the deer now given she's together with the franchise's best player. The happy couple added a brother for little Liam in August 2021, named Maverick Shai Antetokounmpo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah (@sincerelyymariah)

And they weren't done adding to the family in 2023.

Congrats! Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger welcome a baby girl! 🍼 https://t.co/CWCJ9jY4gj — BET (@BET) September 20, 2023

The new baby sister for Maverick and Liam was born about a week after Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger revealed to the public that they were engaged.

Milwaukee Bucks fans can only hope that Giannis Antetokounmpo and his wonderful fiancée Mariah Riddlesprigger decide to stay and grow in Wisconsin for the long haul while winning more titles.