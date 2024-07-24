Germany looks to start the quest for gold at the 2024 Olympics as they face Australia. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Women’s Soccer odds series with a Germany-Australia prediction and pick.

Germany has found success at the Olympic games before, winning the Gold Medal in the 2016 games, their first Women’s Soccer gold. Still, there has been disappointment since then for this German squad. Germany lost in the quarter-finals of the 2019 World Cup and then failed to qualify for the 2020 Olympics. At the 2023 World Cup, they fell behind Colombia and Morocco, failing to advance out of the group stage. Meanwhile, Australia made it to the third-place game in the 2020 Olympics. They lost to Sweden in the semi-finals and then would lose to the United States in their quest for a medal. It would be another fourth-place finish in the 2023 World Cup, falling to England in the semi-finals and then against Sweden in the third-place game.

Here are the 2024 Olympic Women’s soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: Germany-Australia Odds

Germany: -160

Australia: +410

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 goals: -141

Under 2.5 goals: +106

How to Watch Germany vs. Australia in Marseille

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why Germany Will Win

Germany will be without a key midfielder in these games. Lena Oberdorf suffered a knee injury and will be out from these games. Still, some players will make an impact. That will start with Lea Schuller. Schuller started on match in the friendlies leading up to this game, scoring once, but she has been dominant as of late. In six matches in Euro qualifying, Schuller has six goals and two assists. Further, she had 15 goals and three assists in seven starts and nine overall appearances in World Cup qualifying in 2023. In the 2023 World Cup, Schuller made just one start, but made the most of it, scoring a goal in those games.

Laura Freigang will also play a major role in this attack on Germany. She did not see much playing time in the World Cup, but in her career, she has made 11 starts and 24 total matches. She has scored 12 times, giving Greigang just under one goal per 90 minutes of gameplay. In World Cup qualification in 2023, she scored five times and had an assist, while just starting in two matches and playing in a total of six. Midfielder Klara Buhl is also a major threat. In 35 starts, she has scored 20 times with nine assists. In her international career, Buhl has .63 goals plus assists per 90 minutes of game time.

Ann-Katrin Berger will be in goal for the German squad. She has been solid in her play recently. Berger played in two Euro qualifying matches, having a clean sheet in both of them. She also had a clean sheet in a friendly in 2023.

Why Australia Will Win

Australia will be playing without one of their stars as well. Sam Kerr is still out after an ACL injury. Still, Caitlin Foord will be a major player for Australia. Foord scored one and had two assists in the 2023 World Cup, scoring this on an expected 2.8 goals plus assists. She also had a goal and an assist in the two international friendlies in 2024. In the last Olympic games, Foord scored once and had three assists. Foord is an excellent passer. She has created 2.52 shots per 90 minutes over the last two World Cups.

Courtney Vine will be asked to step up with Sam Kerr out. She has scored just two goals in international play, both coming back in 2022 in friendlies. She does have an assist in 2024. Still, she has ten goals in eight starts in domestic league play this past year. Mary Fowler will also be another major player for Australia. In 41 caps and 27 starts, Fowler has 11 goals and an assist. In the World Cup in 2023, she scored twice with one assist. Still, she had an expected goal total of two in those games.

MacKenzie Arnold will be in goal for Australia. She was dominant in the 2023 World Cup. In seven starts, Arnold allowed eight goals on 28 shots on target. That gave her a 750 percent save percentage. Further, she had four clean sheets in those games.

Final Germany-Australia Prediction & Pick

Without Sam Kerr, this Australia attack is just not the same. In the last Olympic games, she scored six times and had an assist. She was dealing with injuries in the World Cup and still scored one goal. Germany has plenty of firepower outside of Lena Oberdorf. Regardless, Australia is a team that should not be taken lightly. They could keep this game close and score some on the counter. With that, the best play in this game is on the total. Take the over for this 2024 Olympics match.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Germany-Australia Prediction & Pick: over 2.5 (-141)